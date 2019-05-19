Kara Amash, Justin Amash’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts

Justin Amash is a Republican member of Congress; he represents the Grand Rapids area of Michigan. Amash has been in the center of a firestorm ever since he openly called for President Trump’s impeachment. On May 18 Amash said he had determined that President Donald Trump had committed “impeachable conduct.” Amash also accused Attorney General William Barr of intentionally misleading the public.

Amash, who is known for taking unconventional positions, has also recently said that he had not ruled out running for the presidency as a Libertarian in 2020.

Amash is the son of immigrants; his parents were Christian refugees from Palestine and Syria who settled in Michigan. Here’s what you need to know about Kara Amash, Justin’s wife:

1. She & Justin Were High School Sweethearts & They Did Miniature Golf on their First Date

Justin and Kara were classmates at Grand Rapids Christian High School. Justin was interested in Kara and, during his senior year, promised himself that he would ask her out that day if she walked past his locker. She did, and he invited her to go miniature golfing with him. They also had a bite to eat at TGI Friday’s. Kara says that she beat Justin at golf that day; she remembers the day as “the only time he ever let me win.”

The couple went to different colleges but stayed together. They got married five years later.

2. Kara & Justin Gave a Redwood Tree to Each of their Wedding Guests

Justin and Kara are interested in helping the environment. Justin drives a hybrid SUV and willingly pays extra money to buy electricity generated by renewable resources. Justin also says he’s been fascinated by trees ever since he got a seedling on Earth Day when he was in the second grade. When he and Kara got married, they gave each of their wedding guests a dawn redwood tree. Leftovers were donated to a local sculpture park.

3. Kara Is a Former Elementary School Teacher

Kara graduated from Calvin College and worked as an elementary school teacher before her children were born. She and Justin first met when they were classmates at Grand Rapids Christian High School. They stayed together through college, with Justin driving home most weekends from Ann Arbor so that they could spend time together. They married five years after they first started dating.

4. Kara & Justin Have Three Children

Kara and Justin live in Cascade Charter Township with their three children, Alexander, Anwen, and Evelyn.

5. She & Justin Are Members of the Eastern Orthodox Christian Church

Amash was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He earned a degree in economics from the University of Michigan and then went on to earn a JD from the University of Michigan Law School. After graduation, he worked for his family’s business, as a business lawyer, and then served as a Michigan state representative. He was elected to the US Congress in 2011. Amash is a member of the St. Nicholas Antiochian Orthodox Christian Church.