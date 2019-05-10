Kaylie Juga: Kenosha Police Release Teenage Victim’s Name

Kaylie Juga was named by Kenosha police as the teenage victim in a horrific subdivision shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin that also left the 16-year-old girl’s mother wounded.

Authorities say the shooter was Martice Fuller, 15, also of Kenosha, who had a relationship with Kaylie, 16, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Both victims were shot at the Juga family home in the southeastern Wisconsin community.

Juga posted repeatedly about Martice on social media, especially last fall. In September 2018, the Kenosha teen posted this video with Martice on Twitter.

According to pictures she posted on Twitter, at least at one time, Kaylie was a cheerleader and Fuller was a football player.

Kaylie had repeatedly expressed love for Fuller on social media last year especially. “Always got you babyy🤞🏽 love you forever 💋💍” she wrote him on Twitter in September 2018. “Cheer up babyy , I got you 💗 let’s ride together forever my love🤞🏽 I love you 💛” she added. However, there are hints on social media of tension in the relationship even before the shootings.

Police Say Martice Fuller ‘Had a Relationship With Kaylie’ & Should Be Considered Dangerous

Police released the above photo of Martice Fuller because they want the public’s help in finding him. They say he fled the scene after allegedly killing Kaylie and shooting her mom.

Authorities also released this picture of Fuller.

Fuller’s Facebook page says he’s from Kenosha, lives in Kenosha and went to Mary D. Bradford High School; however, authorities say he didn’t go there anymore.

“The Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed the identification of 16 year-old Kaylie Juga as the deceased victim. Kenosha Police Detectives are interviewing her family, including the second victim – her 39 year-old mother,” wrote police.

Breaking News: A 16-year-old girl was killed and a 39-year-old woman was wounded in a shooting in a Kenosha subdivision. Police are searching for the gunman. https://t.co/bU9gKtQSOX pic.twitter.com/XRAbqmWJ7a — WGN TV News (@WGNNews) May 9, 2019

“The Kenosha Police Department needs the public’s help in locating Martice L. Fuller. Fuller had a relationship with Kaylie and is a person of interest in in the shooting death. Fuller fled the scene and his whereabouts are unknown. He may be armed with a firearm and is considered dangerous; do not attempt to confront Fuller. Please call the Kenosha Dispatch Center at 262-656-1234 (or) 911 if you see him. Detective Kenesie is the lead investigator; additional information about the investigation should be directed to 262-605-5203.”

Both Kaylie & Her Mother Were Shot Inside the Home

The horrible tragedy unfolded on the afternoon of May 9, 2019, when police received a call that two people had been shot. It’s not clear who placed it.

Police said in a statement that, at about 3 p.m., the Kenosha Sheriff, Police, and Fire Department personnel “responded to a residence in the 10900 block of 66 Street, Kenosha WI, for a report of two people shot.”

Police discovered the teenage girl and mother inside the residence.

Once there, officers “located two victims, a 16 year-old female and a 39 year-old female, with injuries consistent with gun fire. Officers extracted both females from the residence in an effort to get them medical attention. Despite medical efforts the 16 year-old female died on scene; the 39 year-old female was transported to a local hospital and is in serious, but stable condition.”

Officers then “maintained a perimeter around the residence until Kenosha County Tactical Response Team was able to make entry. No other people were located inside. Detectives believe the suspect fled the immediate area. No information is available about the suspect at this time,” wrote the Kenosha police.

“The Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau is leading the investigation. If anyone has information about the incident, please contact the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. Those that wish to remain anonymous should call Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.”

Kaylie Expressed Love for Martice on Twitter But Recently Wrote That People Shouldn’t Let Others Take Advantage of Them

This is so me when martice says he has to go home @martice_fuller https://t.co/m78VwIjHUw — Kaylie (@KaylieJuga) September 30, 2018

On March 9, in a tweet she pinned to the top of her page, Kaylie wrote on Twitter, “Someone will continue to use you when they know they can take avantage (sic) of you because they know you will always be there for you no matter how they treat you , I promise you that person will use that for there advantage. Start having respect for yourself & don’t let that happen!”

There were also signs of trouble on social media. In July 2018, a female directed a comment at Martice, writing, “That’s really funny you say that because weren’t you just hanging out with (another female) yesterday?🤣🤣 kaylie deserves better.” In June Kaylie directed a tweet to Martice, writing, “I DIDNT DO ANYTHING!! Can never believe me I stg , that’s great can’t believe me . Sick and tired of this .”

Kaylie wrote Martice on Twitter in February: “Love you always 💞.” In October 2018, she wrote him, “I believe in youuuu! I love youuu❤️.” She also wrote: “Stay strong !! I love you 💖.”

She appeared to wish him well on the athletic field, writing, “Wishing my babyy the best today!! You got this babyy💗🏈💍 @martice_fuller I love you lotssss!”

In September 2018, she wrote, “Always so happy with you💖💫 @martice_fuller.” His responses are not clear because his page is privatized.

Martice Fuller Was Enrolled in an eSchool in Kenosha

SHARE: Kenosha Police are looking for Martice Fuller, 15, in connection to the death of 16-year-old Kaylie Juga. He's 6'2'', 160 lbs, black hair and brown eyes. pic.twitter.com/EALFN8dLzs — Suzanne Spencer (@suzspencertv) May 10, 2019

According to the police, Martice L. Fuller is “15 Years of Age; 6’02”, 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.”

Police released photos to the public showing Fuller “with various hair styles.”

Added police: “Martice Fuller was enrolled as an eSchool student in KUSD, and previously as a student Bradford and Indian Trails High Schools. The Kenosha Police Department is coordinating with KUSD Administration to ensure the safety of all KUSD students and to provide counseling to students.”

Martice Fuller had been a high school athlete, according to his Facebook pictures and old posts from the Kenosha News, the local newspaper.

Big play for @RedDevil_AD late in 1st half, 64-yd pass from Bobeck to Martice Fuller. Sets up 1-yd Nate Bowens TD run. @WilmotSports leads 10-7 at half. #wisfb — Kenosha News Sports (@KNSports) August 18, 2018

Martice Fuller has a Twitter page, but it’s privatized. “Athlete////Bradford WR/DB-QB #3/Kenosha,Wi •📍“If you wanna Succeed as bad as you wanna breath you’ll make it..”Thank God for today🙏🏾❤️LIFES A GAMBLE💔..” the profile reads.

Stephanie Juga Wrote About Her Love for Kaylie on Facebook

Stephanie Juga’s Facebook page showcases her love for her daughter, Kaylie. She filled the page with pictures of her daughter and family, including her husband and other children. Not much is visible on Kaylie’s Facebook page other than a photo of cheerleaders, a picture with her mom, and pictures of herself.

“You’re beautiful,” commented a friend on one picture of Kaylie.

A neighbor, Kelly Petti, told Fox 6 Milwaukee: “I think it’s frightening we don’t have that around here. It’s very unusual activity and it kind of makes us feel unsafe.”