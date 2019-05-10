Martice Fuller: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Martice Fuller was identified by Kenosha police as the teenager accused of shooting to death a 16-year-old girl and wounding her mother at the family’s home in a Kenosha, Wisconsin subdivision. He fled the scene and is being sought by police, who are seeking the public’s help in finding him.

Fuller’s Facebook page says he’s from Kenosha, lives in Kenosha and went to Mary D. Bradford High School; however, authorities say he didn’t go there anymore. Authorities say the teenager who was killed is named Kaylie Juga. Her mother is Stephanie Juga, 39, according to social media and online records.

1. Police Say Martice Fuller ‘Had a Relationship With Kaylie’ & Should Be Considered Dangerous

Kenosha police confirmed the identity of the victim as Kaylie Juga and asked for the public’s help in finding Martice L. Fuller.

“The Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed the identification of 16 year-old Kaylie Juga as the deceased victim. Kenosha Police Detectives are interviewing her family, including the second victim – her 39 year-old mother,” wrote police.

“The Kenosha Police Department needs the public’s help in locating Martice L. Fuller. Fuller had a relationship with Kaylie and is a person of interest in in the shooting death. Fuller fled the scene and his whereabouts are unknown. He may be armed with a firearm and is considered dangerous; do not attempt to confront Fuller. Please call the Kenosha Dispatch Center at 262-656-1234 (or) 911 if you see him. Detective Kenesie is the lead investigator; additional information about the investigation should be directed to 262-605-5203.”

2. Police Say That Both Kaylie & Her Mother Were Shot

Police said in a statement that, at about 3 p.m., the Kenosha Sheriff, Police, and Fire Department personnel “responded to a residence in the 10900 block of 66 Street, Kenosha WI, for a report of two people shot.”

Once there, officers “located two victims, a 16 year-old female and a 39 year-old female, with injuries consistent with gun fire. Officers extracted both females from the residence in an effort to get them medical attention. Despite medical efforts the 16 year-old female died on scene; the 39 year-old female was transported to a local hospital and is in serious, but stable condition.”

Officers then “maintained a perimeter around the residence until Kenosha County Tactical Response Team was able to make entry. No other people were located inside. Detectives believe the suspect fled the immediate area. No information is available about the suspect at this time,” wrote the Kenosha police.

“The Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau is leading the investigation. If anyone has information about the incident, please contact the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. Those that wish to remain anonymous should call Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.”

3. Martice Fuller Was Enrolled in an eSchool in Kenosha

SHARE: Kenosha Police are looking for Martice Fuller, 15, in connection to the death of 16-year-old Kaylie Juga. He's 6'2'', 160 lbs, black hair and brown eyes. pic.twitter.com/EALFN8dLzs — Suzanne Spencer (@suzspencertv) May 10, 2019

According to the police, Martice L. Fuller is “15 Years of Age; 6’02”, 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.”

Police released photos to the public showing Fuller “with various hair styles.”

Added police: “Martice Fuller was enrolled as an eSchool student in KUSD, and previously as a student Bradford and Indian Trails High Schools. The Kenosha Police Department is coordinating with KUSD Administration to ensure the safety of all KUSD students and to provide counseling to students.”

4. Fuller Wrote on Social Media That ‘Life Is a Gamble’

Martice Fuller has a Twitter page, but it’s privatized. “Athlete////Bradford WR/DB-QB #3/Kenosha,Wi •📍“If you wanna Succeed as bad as you wanna breath you’ll make it..”Thank God for today🙏🏾❤️LIFES A GAMBLE💔..” the profile reads.

5. Stephanie Juga Wrote About Her Love for Kaylie on Facebook

Stephanie Juga’s Facebook page showcases her love for her daughter, Kaylie. She filled the page with pictures of her daughter and family, including her husband and other children.