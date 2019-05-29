Linwood Tornado: Damage, Photos & Videos

Johnny Rowlands flies over the damaged areas in Linwood, KS. Devastating. @kmbc The tornado ripped a home off its foundation. You can see the whole basement. pic.twitter.com/YPHwVpiasf — Len Jennings (@lenjenningsKMBC) May 29, 2019

A large and destructive tornado struck Linwood, Kansas, causing extensive damage. Photos and videos showed the devastation. Videos showed one home torn from its foundation in Linwood. At least a dozen homes were destroyed in Linwood, ABC News reported.

After a tornado hammered Linwood on Tuesday night, dozens of homes are ‘all gone,’ the town's mayor says. Photos of the damage: pic.twitter.com/5UFjv78eWB — FOX4 News (@fox4kc) May 29, 2019

However, journalist Ariel Rothfield of KHSB-TV reported that first responders told her there were no fatalities and only minor injuries. KMBC-TV reported that a large “rain-wrapped tornado” ripped through Linwood.

News reporters went live from the scene, which is located near Lawrence, Kansas. Lawrence is located in Douglas County. Douglas County officials told the Kansas City Star that at least 11 people were injured in Lawrence from the twister. In Linwood, wrote the Star, “houses were damaged and destroyed for a mile in any direction.” Bonner Springs, another community in Kansas, also suffered damage, according to ABC News.

Douglas County agencies and staff are working to keep everyone safe. Our thoughts and prayers are with those impacted by the storm. Please follow @dgcoem for the latest updates regarding storms and storm damage. #KSwx pic.twitter.com/TUYoMrV6mP — Douglas County, KS (@douglascountyks) May 29, 2019

The Kansas Red Cross wrote on Twitter, “The American Red Cross is opening a shelter in Lawrence, Kansas, following a tornado that touched down this evening. The shelter is located at the Douglas County Fairgrounds Building 21 (2120 Harper Street, Lawrence, KS 66046).” LMH Health in Lawrence wrote, “LMH Health has activated its emergency incident command center and is receiving patients with injuries. Great staff response. Our thoughts are with those impacted, including some of our LMH Health family. Everybody stay safe!”

Linwood, population only about 375, is positioned about 45 minutes from Kansas City, and, for a brief period of time, Kansas City metro was also threatened by the twister. However, that threat passed.

Just spoke to first responders here in Linwood. They tell me there are no fatalities and only minor injuries as far as they know. Stretches of K-32 will remain closed through tomorrow @41actionnews pic.twitter.com/U8MAGbV6Pi — Ariel Rothfield KSHB (@arothfield) May 29, 2019

That was some good news considering the degree of damage captured in photos and social media accounts. “Just got a text from a friend in Linwood saying their ‘house is gone,'” wrote one Twitter user. You can see updated radar for the Kansas City area here.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Twister Carried Debris Many Miles From Linwood

Debris from Linwood was spotted in another community miles away.

Frightening videos of the twister emerged on social media.

Photos showed damage to homes and businesses.

@41actionnews Linwood definitely got hit hard. A lot of houses, shops and trees demolished pic.twitter.com/XQTDkD5PYq — Greg Forshey (@greg_forshey) May 29, 2019

Earlier in the evening, there were tornado warnings in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York City. It was a week of destructive tornadoes as twisters hit Jefferson City, Missouri, the Dayton, Ohio area, and El Reno, Oklahoma.

Massive wedge tornado near Lawrence and Linwood directly hit us today shortly after this video. @ReedTimmerAccu @KCTV5Weather @NickBenderKMBC @NWSKansasCity pic.twitter.com/i0hBHxQ44X — Team Suck Zone (@TeamSuckZone) May 29, 2019

According to NBC New York, the storm that briefly imperiled New York City is the same system that created the tornadoes that devastated parts of the Midwest. There were 52 tornadoes Monday in eight states, NBC New York reported.

“So much damage out there. We pray for you Linwood and for anyone affected tonight. If you are out helping please stay safe and we hope we continue to hear it is only homes or cars damaged,” BHLS Athletics wrote on Twitter.

9pm update: Airfield is still closed because of storm debris that includes tree limbs & pieces of structures from elsewhere. Field Maintenance crews now onsite to clear. Optimistic reopening 10:30pm. Check https://t.co/sshKJZCarq or airline site. pic.twitter.com/kMqBcaBsDp — Kansas City International Airport (@KCIAirport) May 29, 2019

Kansas City International Airport was closed on the evening of May 28, 2019, with the airport tweeting, “Airfield is still closed because of storm debris that includes tree limbs & pieces of structures from elsewhere. Field Maintenance crews now onsite to clear. Optimistic reopening 10:30pm. Check http://FlyKCI.com or airline site.”