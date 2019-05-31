LISTEN: Gucci Mane Drops Surprise Track Featuring Justin Beiber

Straight outta nowhere, Gucci Mane dropped a track Thursday night, “Love Thru The Computer” featuring Justin Bieber.

You can download or stream the track here.

Fans jumped on YouTube around midnight, EST, when it appeared on his channel.

“I’m a simple man. I see Gucci Notification, I click it. 🔥”

Gucci and Bieber have collaborated before. Recall 2016’s “Cold Water (Remix)?”

Complex reported about Beiber: