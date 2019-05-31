LISTEN: Gucci Mane Drops Surprise Track Featuring Justin Beiber

Straight outta nowhere, Gucci Mane dropped a track Thursday night, “Love Thru The Computer” featuring Justin Bieber.
You can download or stream the track here.
Fans jumped on YouTube around midnight, EST, when it appeared on his channel.
“I’m a simple man. I see Gucci Notification, I click it. 🔥”
Gucci and Bieber have collaborated before. Recall 2016’s “Cold Water (Remix)?”
Complex reported about Beiber:
The 25-year-old singer made an appearance on Lil Dicky’s “Earth” record, and then returned to the stage during Ariana Grande’s headlining set at Coachella. It was at that time Bieber announced his long-awaited fifth studio album was dropping “soon”; however, it was later reported that the project likely wouldn’t arrive until 2020.
“Love Thru the Computer” arrives just three weeks after Bieber connected with Ed Sheeran on “I Don’t Care,” and two weeks after he appeared on DJ Khaled’s Father of Asahd album