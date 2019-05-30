Montana Fires Near Me: Maps, Smoke Details & Air Quality

If you’re seeing smoke in Montana, it’s not because there’s a big fire raging. It’s because fires in Canada are so large that the smoke can be seen by residents in the Montana region.

According to both Inciweb and NIFC, there are no major fires in the Montana region. The smoke that you’re seeing is from Canada’s Chuckegg Creek Fire.

Here’s a map of the Chuckegg Creek Fire in Alberta:

And here’s where the fires are all located in the Alberta region right now, as of May 30:

As you can see, this is near Montana but is not currently affecting Montana. However, the smoke is traveling far.

KHQLOCALNEWS: RT NWSMissoula: Another hazy morning across western Montana as seen on the geocolor satellite loop. The source of the haze/smoke is from fires burning across northern Alberta. #mtwx pic.twitter.com/QZQ9ggLlf7 — 590 KQNT (@590KQNT) May 30, 2019

Hazy out there this morning from the Alberta fire smoke. Montana DEQ reporting air quality as “moderate” in several locations (yellow dots) including Libby and Missoula. #MTwx pic.twitter.com/8KlhUHCZeo — dennisbragg (@dennisbragg) May 30, 2019

Despite all the smoke, the air quality in southwest Montana is currently measured as safe (at PM 2.5) and it’s expected to stay that way.

Have you noticed some haze in the skies today? That's because we're seeing smoke from the wildfires in Alberta. The good news for SW Montana is that our air quality (measured in PM 2.5) is still safe and is forecasted to remain that way. #mtwx #canadawx pic.twitter.com/WDwiWcylPA — Carson Vickroy (@KBZKcvickroy) May 30, 2019

Many are saying that despite the smoke, Montana still looks quite beautiful today.

A little smoke from wildfires in Canada can’t take away the beauty from the top of the M today. pic.twitter.com/kQyA9NpiMs — Montana Alumni (@grizalum) May 30, 2019

As for the Alberta wildfires that you’re hearing about, they’re pretty bad right now. The Chuckegg Creek Fire (known unofficially by some as the High Level Fire) is now 230,000 hectares in size (that’s about 321,000 acres), up from 127,000 hectares yesterday. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Thousands are evacuating because of this fire in particular. This isn’t the only fire in the Alberta region, but it’s certainly the largest fire right now in that area. You can learn more about the Alberta fires in Heavy’s story here.

The smoke is moving into parts of the northern Rockies today, including Missoula, Seeley Lake, Frenchtown, and Libby.

We have a hazy start to the day as wildfire smoke from Alberta, Canada continues to move into parts of the northern Rockies. Moderate air quality is currently being reported in #Missoula, #SeeleyLake, #Frenchtown and #Libby #mtwx #Montana #wildfires pic.twitter.com/NUw9FWV6UL — Lewis Dortch (@LewisDortch) May 30, 2019

More than 5,000 people have evacuated so far from the Alberta fires, Great Falls Tribune noted.

While we deal with wet conditions across the plains and Midwest …. This is what northern Alberta currently looks like. This was the picture my husband sent as he was evacuated from a hunting camp … Hoping for rain in Canada … #albertawildfire #HighLevel pic.twitter.com/4itnaGUFa7 — Michelle Jones (@bigskyfarmher) May 29, 2019

Dry and windy conditions are fueling the fires and making containment more difficult in those regions.

But for now, Montana’s air quality seems to be in good shape, despite the smoke from the Canada wildfires.

