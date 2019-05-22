WATCH: Beto O’Rourke Says He Will Only Appoint Federal Judges who are Pro-Choice

Beto O’Rourke who held a nationally televised town hall on CNN Tuesday night, said he would only appoint judges who agree that the law in the United States is settled with the 1973 Roe v. Wade Supreme Court Decision.

Beto O’Rourke: "As president, I will make sure that every nominee to every federal bench, including the Supreme Court, understands and believes that the 1973 decision, Roe v. Wade, is the settled law of the land." #CNNTownHall https://t.co/akFn188sBP pic.twitter.com/13LH1ODQmy — CNN (@CNN) May 22, 2019

On his Twitter account, O’Rourke also unveiled his comprehensive plan to make sure safe and legal abortions are accessible to women throughout the United States.

Women's rights and access to abortion are under attack and we must mobilize every branch of government to do everything we can to protect women's reproductive freedom. More on the plan Beto introduced during the #CNNTownHall here: https://t.co/oFoKHiBHyI pic.twitter.com/pFTXitNezV — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) May 22, 2019

As well as O’Rourke protecting abortion rights, he also illustrates that he will expand healthcare for women.

“Expanding insurance coverage for health care, including access to abortion and contraception,” was another checkpoint on O’Rourke’s abortion policy checklist posted to his Twitter account.

Beto has also tackled issues such as climate change, impeachment proceedings l and universal healthcare during his CNN town hall.