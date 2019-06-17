Brian Clyde: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Incredible photo by @TomFoxPhoto from DMN of the shooter this morning in downtown Dallas, 22 year-old Brian Isaack Clyde Clyde was shot and killed by authorities shortly after this pic was taken pic.twitter.com/20jMuwcVY1 — 🆃🆁🅾🆈 🅷🆄🅶🅷🅴🆂 ™️ (@TommySledge) June 17, 2019

Brian Clyde was named as the Dallas active shooter suspect who was stopped by federal law enforcement after opening fire outside the downtown courthouse.

It was a frightening morning in Dallas that ended because of the actions of federal law enforcement officers, who returned the suspect’s fire, ultimately killing him. Unlike other horrific active shooter situations throughout the country, in this one, the suspect did not end up wounding any citizens or law enforcement officers.

His motive was not yet clear. Brian Clyde is 22-years-old.

The suspect’s name was alternatively given as Brian Isaak Clyde and Brian Klyde.

Here’s what you need to know about the Dallas active shooter suspect, Brian Clyde:

1. Video Shows a Heavily Armed Gunman Named as Brian Clyde Possibly Wearing Body Armor

You can get a sense of the utter seriousness of the situation by watching videos that emerged showing the gunman with a rifle and what appears to be a mask and body armor.

The video emerged from a Fox 4 viewer named Lane Brown. It shows Brian Clyde in tactical gear as he ran around the parking lot with a weapon. Several other videos also captured the gunman and the sounds of gunfire. You can watch them below.

The video from Fox 4 shows the suspect near the federal courthouse carrying what looks like a rifle. The active shooter suspect fired shots at the Earle Cabell Federal Building.

2. A Second Video Also Shows the Gunman

Above, you can watch a second video that shows the gunman and captures the sounds of gunfire.

Fox 4 also reported that another video from Brown shows the suspect being loaded into an ambulance.

He was ultimately pronounced dead.

3. Dallas Police Confirmed There Was an Active Shooter Incident Downtown & They Blew Up Brian Clyde’s Car

The Dallas Police Department confirmed there was an active shooter incident and said that federal officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect. There was a massive law enforcement response to thes cene. “Active Shooter Incident Downtown Dallas: There has been an exchange of gunfire between a suspect and federal officers. The suspect was shot and transported to an area hospital. No officers or other citizens injured,” police wrote on Twitter.

Police also wrote the following tweet on the morning of June 17, 2019, explaining that they were planning on blowing up the active shooter suspect’s vehicle: “This is still an active scene in downtown Dallas. The Bomb Squad is examining the suspect’s vehicle for precautionary reasons. The Bomb Squad is preparing to do a controlled explosion of the suspect’s vehicle

There were concerns of a bomb threat at one point, so the Founders Square office building was evacuated.

4. A Dozen Rounds of Gunfire Were Heard, Reports Say, as Clyde & Officers Exchanged Gunfire

A lot of gunfire was exchanged, according to journalists’ reports. Whitely also wrote, “Law enforcement using dogs to check vehicles around the federal courthouse after capturing an active shooter outside the building. Despite at least a dozen rounds of gunfire, no reports of injuries.”

Tom Fox, a Dallas Morning News photographer, was there when the gunman arrived. According to the newspaper, he saw a “a man in a mask parked on the corner of Jackson and Griffin streets. He ran and then stopped in the street to pick something off the ground.”

According to the newspaper, Fox says the man “then began shooting at the courthouse and cracked the glass of the door.”

5. A Witness Saw the Shooter Firing an Assault Rifle

A witness told The Dallas Morning News that he saw the shooter fire at the building with an assault rifle from the middle of the street.

The suspect’s motivation was not clear.

