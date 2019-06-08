Coast Guard Searching for Missing Texas Police Chief Who Went Overboard

The Coast Guard has been searching since Thursday afternoon in Texas City for a man who was knocked overboard in the waters near the Texas City Dike fishing pier. It’s now being reported that the missing boater is the Kemah Texas Police Chief Chris Reed.

Local media has reported, and myriad reports on social media by colleagues and friends confirm that Reed is the person search and rescue have been looking for since 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

The Coast Guard said the person, now identified as Reed, was knocked overboard when the craft he was on encountered a large wake. It’s reported that Reed was not wearing a life jacket.

Reed went overboard near the Texas City Dike, a levee that projects five miles into Galveston Bay.

According to the bio on its business website, Chris Reed Consulting, Reed has nearly three decades of experience in municipal government. He served as the City Manager in Nassau Bay, Texas and City Manager for League City, Texas.

Reed is a paratrooper in the U. S. Army, is a graduate of the 210th Session of the FBI National Law Enforcement Academy, as an a law enforcement officer, was awarded the Law Enforcement Purple Heart for being shot in the line of duty.

He earned a Master of Science degree from Sam Houston State University, was selected by the Shepperd Leadership Institute of the University of Texas–Permian Basin as Texas’ 2012 Outstanding Local Leader, and was a finalist for University of Houston Public Official of the year in 2015.

Reed is active in the Lions Club, received the Melvin Jones Fellowship for his commitment to humanitarian work, served as Chairman of the 53rd Annual Village Fair and Music Festival, is a member of numerous professional organizations, and serves on various committees in the community and in Clear Creek Independent School District.