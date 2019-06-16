Kenneth French: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Just picking up groceries for #FathersDay at the store then there’s a shooting & you don’t know if the bullet is headed in your direction. We don’t have to live this way. #CostCoShooting #coronacostcoshooting pic.twitter.com/znoF8jQtHq — Khary Penebaker, Fx (@kharyp) June 15, 2019

Kenneth French was named as the man who was killed when a shooting broke out near the produce section at the Costco Warehouse store in Corona, California.

It now turns out that the person who fired his weapon was an off-duty Los Angeles police officer. That was a surprising turn of events in the shooting that left four people wounded and sent panicked shoppers running for the exits.

“The Riverside County Coroner’s Office has identified the deceased male as 32 year-old Kenneth French from Riverside,” Corona PD revealed in a press release on June 15, 2019.

When police entered the store in populous Riverside County, California, they encountered a horrific scene: Four people down, with one man deceased. Among the people wounded: An off-duty officer with the Los Angeles Police Department. Some people complained that they couldn’t get the exit doors to open during the shooting.

1. Corona Police Say the Officer’s Family Was Assaulted ‘Without Provocation’

It was a surprising twist. At first, it appeared there was an “active shooter” and, social media accounts asserted, an off-duty officer was the “hero” who stopped it all. However, now it appears that the officer was the only person who fired.

On June 14, 2019, at 7:46 p.m., Corona Police Officers “were sent to Costco Wholesale located at 480 N. McKinley Street, Corona regarding a shooting inside the business,” Corona police reported in a statement.

“The investigation has revealed this was an isolated occurrence within the store and was not an uncontained active shooter incident as the preliminary information had been communicated to initial officers. As the investigation is still on-going, the names of involved persons are not being released at this time.”

Police added:

“Investigation has confirmed an off-duty Los Angeles Police Department Officer was shopping at Costco with his family. Without provocation, a male unknown to the officer’s family assaulted the officer while the officer was holding his young child. This attack resulted in the officer firing his weapon, striking the male and two of the male’s family members. The family members are being treated at local hospitals and are in critical condition. The off duty officer was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated and released. The off duty officer’s child was not injured during this incident. The Riverside County Coroners Office has identified the deceased male as 32 year-old Kenneth French from Riverside.”

The police acknowledged that no one else fired. “The officer’s gun was the only weapon involved in the incident, contrary to earlier reports. As is standard procedure in such investigations, the Corona Police Department is working closely with the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office who will be evaluating the facts and circumstances of this incident,” they said.

Corona police were at the scene very quickly, they said in a previous statement.

“On June 14, 2019, at 7:46 p.m. Corona Police Officers were sent to Costco Wholesale located at 480 N. McKinley Street, Corona regarding an active shooting inside the business. Responding officers arrived in just over one minute,” wrote police.

This is how police initially characterized the shooting:

Upon entering Costco, “officers located four injured people on the floor,” police said. “One subject succumbed to their injuries at the scene and three other subjects, including an off duty officer from another agency, were transported to local hospitals in unknown conditions. Investigators have accounted for all of the people directly involved with this incident. The name, age and gender of the deceased subject will not be released until the Riverside County Sheriff-Coroner formally identifies the subject and notifies their next of kin.”

2. Kenneth French ‘Attacked’ the officer & Had Mental Health Issues, a Self-Described Family Friend Says

Maia Flores, who identifies herself as a family friend of Kenneth French on Twitter, said he suffered from mental health issues.

“My family friend Kenneth French was killed in costco this weekend,” she wrote.

“He was schizophrenic and attacked an off duty police officer, not knowing what he was doing. The officer however had the ‘dignity’ to pull out his gun and shoot him and his parents 8 time (sic); killed Kenneth and put his parents in the ICU. I must say that his first intstinct (sic) being to shoot the man, who was MENTALLY ILL is complete bullsh*t! he had no weapon on him. this is bull sh*t. there needs to be more regulations on guns. and that cop, someone who is in law enforcement should know better. really shows the society we live in and how people abuse their power. im disgusted. please keep the French family in your prayers, and fight for change! i do not give a f*ck if having a gun is your ‘constitutional right’ they should not be able to get into the hands of the irresponsible so easily. if you want a gun but are not responsible enough to handle one or do not pass a back ground check that is TOO DAMN BAD. there has to be a change in people abusing their power and in gun control.”

Rick Shureih wrote on Facebook: “My cousin is the person killed. He was mentally disabled! His innocent parents were also shot and are in ICU. Don’t pass judgment if you don’t know the story! Off duty cops are human too and need to show restraint like the rest of us!”

The shooting provoked a mass panic inside the store.

Police said in a statement that a search of the Costco “revealed numerous personal items belonging to shoppers who had to quickly leave the store,” including a purse, cell phone and backpack. Police were returning the items to their owners with proper identification.

3. The Officer Works for the LAPD’s Southwest Division

People immediately took to social media to claim that a hero off-duty officer helped stop the gunman. However, officials had not confirmed those details. Asked about them during a news conference, the police spokesman said he wasn’t sure yet shortly after the incident unfolded. They later said an off-duty officer was injured.

Then came the news that he was the person who fired in the first place.

According to KTLA-TV, that officer works at the Los Angeles Police Department’s southwest division and was released from the hospital. His injuries were minor and the incident was described by LAPD as “an officer-involved shooting.”

4. Police Say the Shooting Occurred After an Argument

In the first news briefing after the shooting, Corona police Lt. Jeff Edwards said that an argument erupted in the store.

“There was apparently an argument inside, some type of argument that turned into a gunshot,” Edwards said in the news conference. “From my understanding, it is not domestic.”

A woman wrote on Twitter: “There was another shooting in corona at Costco today, and let me tell you how much I’m sick and tired of this happening. I was 5 ft infront of the shooter, and I was scared to death in my entire life.” Another person asked her if it was a random shooting or dispute and she responded, “Definitely a dispute.”

The deceased victim was a male, and the suspect was detained at the scene, according to Edwards.

He said that, at 7:45 p.m., police “received a call of shots fired in the Costco. Officers arrived anticipating an active shooter situation. They went inside and encountered four subjects down. There was one deceased male who has yet to be identified. Two other adults with apparent gunshot wounds taken to local hospitals.”

5. Cell Phone Video Captured the Frantic Scene Inside the Store

Cell phone video captured part of the situation inside the store. Be forewarned that it’s disturbing because you can hear people screaming.

People also posted terrified statements on social media. “Corona Costco, shooting, stay clear, gun shots were 1 isle (sic) from my family & I. Not sure what’s happening. Hiding out with kids,” wrote one man on Facebook.

“There was a herd of us running out the door trying to get out of there and you could hear people screaming and the shooting going on. We see this door…we get to the darn fire exit, and it doesn’t open,” said Benjamin Rubalcava, in a video he posted to Facebook. He said people were “hiding behind dog food, behind boxes. All I could do was pray.” He said the exit door “did end up opening” about 45 seconds later after another man kept “messing with it.”