Your Must-See News Headlines for Today, June 8

TOP STORY: Single Ticket Wins $530 Million Jackpot

Someone in California woke up to the news that they had won one of the largest Mega Millions jackpots in history. A single ticket matched all six winning numbers during last night’s drawing: 17-19-27-40-68, plus the gold Mega Ball of 2.

It’s the seventh-largest jackpot since Mega Millions began in 1996, and the biggest prize since last October’s $1.5 billion prize. If last night’s winner chooses the cash option, they’ll receive a payout of $345.2 million.

Three tickets in Arizona, Washington, and California matched five numbers to win the second-place prize of $1 million. The lottery now begins again at $40 million, with the next drawing slated for Tuesday, June 11.

OFF-BEAT: Police in Texas Investigating a Possible Burglary Instead Find a Deer Inside the Home

A homeowner in Lufkin, Texas, called the police just after 6 a.m. on Thursday because she feared that someone was breaking into her home. She hid in a closet after hearing glass breaking elsewhere in the home. She told police that she was concerned the “burglar” could be armed because she had left her weapon on the kitchen counter.

The Lufkin police department shared on Facebook that a responding officer called for backup after finding the front window smashed and hearing someone (or something) moving around. The team of officers finally entered the house but did not find a robber. Instead, they encountered a very panicked deer! The confrontation with the doe was recorded on an officer’s body camera.

In the video, you can see the deer continuing to run around and cause chaos as it tries to find an escape route. The officers used chairs to eventually guide the deer out the front door; you can hear them laughing in the process. Lufkin police said no one was seriously hurt except for minor cuts from the broken glass. They also said the deer appeared physically unharmed.

WHAT’S BUZZING THAT HAS EVERYONE TALKING: George R.R. Martin’s Video Game is Called Elden Ring

The “Game of Thrones” TV series may be over, but author George R.R. Martin is still keeping busy creating fantasy worlds. Martin revealed on his website last month that he had “consulted on a video game out of Japan” but didn’t provide any more details at the time.

The gaming world now knows a few more details, which were leaked late on Friday night. Martin has been working with FromSoftware Inc. on a game called Elden Ring. It will reportedly be available on Xbox One, PS4 and PC.

CNET, citing the leaks, reported that the game takes place in fictional kingdoms. “If you kill the rulers in each kingdom, you unlock their special abilities and supernatural powers.”

Gamers will likely learn more about Elden Ring in the coming days during the Electronic Entertainment Expo (otherwise known as E3 2019) in Los Angeles.

Flash #flooding last night affected LaFollette, TN; Greensboro/High Point, NC; and Columbia/Lexington, SC, among other areas. The threat will continue through the weekend. https://t.co/EElMeBcXfH pic.twitter.com/KXX3wE9uwt — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) June 8, 2019

We're gearing up towards the #Ghostbusters35 anniversary on June 8! Tune in this Sunday (9ET/8PT) to @REELZChannel as Natalie Morales hosts Ghostbusters Behind Closed Doors with special commentary featuring @dan_aykroyd, Ivan Reitman, and @Ernie_Hudson. pic.twitter.com/Uf3LTMuouX — Ghostbusters (@Ghostbusters) May 30, 2019

“Ghostbusters” is celebrating its 35th anniversary! The movie was released in theaters on June 8, 1984. The supernatural comedy starred Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis as college professors who began a business hunting and capturing ghosts after they lost their teaching jobs. The script was written by Aykroyd and Ramis.

“Ghostbusters” had a large budget of $30 million. But the movie proved to be a success at the box office, earning more than $295 million worldwide. According to History.com, “Ghostbusters” also beat “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” to become the second most successful film of the year in terms of box office sales. “Beverly Hills Cop” was the top seller in 1984.

A sequel to the original “Ghostbusters” is slated to be released in theaters in 2020.

