Skydiving Plane Crash in Hawaii Leave All 9 Passengers Dead [Video]

On June 21, after a skydive tour twin engine aircraft crashed near Dillingam Airfield, on the island of Maui, Hawaii, the state’s Department of Transportation announced that were no survivors, and that all 9 passengers on board have died.

In a tweet they wrote, “With extreme sadness HDOT reports there were 9 souls on board the King Air twin engine plane that went down near Dillingham Airfield with no apparent survivors.”

#HDH update: With extreme sadness HDOT reports there were 9 souls on board the King Air twin engine plane that went down near Dillingham Airfield with no apparent survivors. — Hawaii DOT (@DOTHawaii) June 22, 2019

Police reported that the aircraft was completely engulfed in flames when first responders arrived on the seen just before 6:30 p.m. on Friday night. Names of the passengers have not been released to the public, however it’s being that reported many of the skydiving group’s family members were watching nearby.

GRAPHIC VIDEO: Witnesses at the scene of a twin-engine airplane crash capture footage of the fiery wreckage. https://t.co/pyosOOE4VD pic.twitter.com/wGZwWqgfi3 — Hawaii News Now (@HawaiiNewsNow) June 22, 2019

Captain Kevin Mokulehua said. around 14 units and 39 personnel were dispatched to Dillingham and that they were able to have fire was under control within 20 minutes later, fire

The department’s Air 1 helicopter was also conducting an aerial search of the area to look for debris or any other evidence.

I am closely following the tragic developments out of Dillingham Airfield this evening. At this time our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the victims. — Kirk Caldwell (@MayorKirkHNL) June 22, 2019

This is a breaking news story and as new information comes in, we will update this post.

READ NEXT: Justin Trudeau Remains On Stage During Shooting at Raptors Day Parade