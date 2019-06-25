Is Stephanie Grisham Married? Learn About Her Ex Husband

Stephanie Grisham, the new White House press secretary, is currently not married. However, she was once married to a prominent news anchor in Tucson, Arizona.

Dan Marries, who is an anchor for KOLD-TV in Tucson, Arizona, is also the father of Grisham’s eldest son, Kurtis Marries. Stephanie Grisham has discussed in the past how difficult it’s been to be separated from her sons (she has two) due to the demands of working in the White House and on the campaign trial.

Grisham also has ties to Arizona. Before joining the Trump campaign and then the White House Staff, according to AZ Central, Grisham worked for the “Arizona Attorney General Horne, and the Republican majority at the Arizona House of Representatives.”

In previous news articles, Stephanie Grisham has been referred to as a “single mother.” However, Heavy was able to confirm that she did have a husband at one time through court records which date back to 2004. Dan Marries does not appear to be the father of Grisham’s younger son, Jake, though, based on his television station biography.

Here’s what you need to know:

Stephanie Grisham Is Now Single & the Mother of Two

Stephanie Grisham is currently single, and she’s spoken out about being the mother of two boys with a very high-pressure job in several news articles. An article by Fox 10 was titled, “Single mother from the Valley working for the Trump White House.”

The article, which ran in 2017, explained that Grisham’s career has led to “sacrifice.” Grisham has spent a lot of her career in Arizona, working in political circles. She has also worked for two presidential candidates: Donald Trump and Mitt Romney.

Her public financial disclosure report from when she was deputy press secretary at the White House, says that she served as a press secretary in the Arizona House of Representatives in Phoenix, Arizona and was “director of press” on the transition team for Trump for America, in New York.

She made $106,000 in salary working for the House of Representatives and a $135,500 monthly retainer for the Trump campaign. For assets, she reported only a US Bank cash account worth no more than $15,000.

According to The Washington Post, “In the summer of 2015, she was a lowly press wrangler on Trump’s campaign.” The Post added that she had worked for Mitt Romney’s campaign in 2012.

Grisham’s sons are named Kurtis and Jake. “She’s decorated her area with photos of Jake and his older brother Kurtis, 18, friends, a dog and, of course, ‘Mr. Trump,’ as his staff call him,” a Politico story reported in 2016. In 2017, Fox 10 reported that Jake was then 9.

Jake and Kurtis went to a Trump rally, got autographed hats and met journalists, according to Politico. “My little guy, he hugged me and just kind of turned around and walked away and I could tell he was upset so I pulled him back,” she told the news site of being separated from her youngest son during the campaign. “Short term, it’s a small sacrifice to make,” Grisham said, according to Politico. “Because I do think he’s best for the country.

In December 2018, The Washington Post wrote that Grisham was a “42-year-old single mother of two boys” who “plays a role in looking out for Barron, whom she can relate to because her younger son is about the same age.”

On Facebook, Grisham’s eldest son, Kurtis Marries, wrote that he worked at Harkins Theatres and went to Gilbert High School. He posted a photo showing him at the podium in the press briefing room of the White House and also a picture with Donald and Melania Trump.

Her work on the Trump campaign took her away from the boys, who lived in Arizona, for months, Fox 10 also reported. “Sometimes, I just break down and cry. I miss them,” said Grisham to the Arizona television station. “I know that in the future, this will be great for them and it will benefit them.”

Stephanie Grisham’s Former Husband, Dan Marries, Is a Well-Known Fixture on Arizona Television

Stephanie Grisham has also gone by the name Stephanie Ann Sommerville. A marriage record on Ancestry.com says that she was married in Nevada under that name to “Danny Don Marries” on April 7, 1997. Their son together is Kurtis Marries, and Dan frequently posts on Facebook about the teen. In 2013, Marries was described by the Arizona Daily Star as “one of Tucson’s most recognizable TV celebrities.”

Court records in Arizona show a family case was filed in 2004 between Stephanie Grisham and Dan Marries. She was the petitioner and also went by the name Stephanie Marries. There was a decree of dissolution for the marriage and an order of mediation. In 2010, the case continued with child support issues.

In 2010, there was an order in the case approving a custody and parenting plan. That same year, there was an “Order & Notice To Withhold Income For Child Support.”

On Facebook, Dan Marries (who also goes by the name Danny Don Marries) refers to Kurtis as his son. Dan Marries’ profile picture on Facebook shows him with the late U.S. Senator John McCain, who obviously had a contentious relationship with Donald Trump. However, he wrote about him in the context of journalistic interviews.

Marries wrote with the photo, “I had the privilege of meeting and interviewing Senator McCain several times over my 20 plus years in Arizona. He was always cordial and gracious with his time. I was especially excited to tell him about my trips to Vietnam and how I saw his picture hanging up in the Hanoi Hilton Museum. He laughed and said, ‘I’ve got a lot less hair and a lot more gray hairs since that picture was taken.'”

In April, he shared a news story and wrote on Facebook, “Should President Trump release his tax documents? Democrats will ‘never’ see President Donald Trump’s tax returns, said White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, as a new front opened in the confrontation between the administration and Congress.”

He has quoted Grisham on his Facebook page, writing, “What do you think of this? People on social media are ‘furious’ over First Lady Melania Trump’s jacket today. On the back it reads, ‘I really don’t care. Do U?’ She was wearing the jacket as she boarded a plane to go visit immigrant children at a detention facility in Texas who have been separated from their parents. Once she arrived in Texas, she was no longer wearing the jacket. Her spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham is responding to the on-line backlash saying, ‘it’s a jacket. There was no hidden message. After today’s important visit to Texas, I hope this isn’t what the media is going to choose to focus on. She wants to see what’s happening for herself and she wants to lend her support, executive order or not. The executive order certainly is helping pave the way a little bit, but there’s still a lot to be done.'”

He frequently posts photos showing him in journalistic situations. In 2015, he captioned a photo, “This was taken along the U.S/Mexico border when I flew in a Customs & Border Protection Blackhawk on patrol. 83 illegal immigrants were detained during the 5 hour operation.” He wrote with another photo, “Enjoying a conversation with a veteran at a fundraiser for Honor Flight Southern Arizona.”

According to his Facebook page, Dan Marries is the “evening news anchor for KOLD News 13 (CBS) in Tucson, AZ. I’ve lived in Tucson since June 1999 and love calling the Old Pueblo home!” His television station biography says he is remarried and has a son with his new wife also. “Dan is the father of two boys: Kurtis and Dean. He’s the lucky husband of Jennifer, who’s originally from Nassau, Bahamas. The were married in 2010 and love calling Tucson home,” the bio reads.

“Dan got his start in television news in 1995 while he was still a junior at Mesa State College in Grand Junction, CO. His internship lead to his first job in journalism as the morning anchor and noon weatherman. Further news jobs took him to Mankato, MN, Yuma and finally Tucson. It was also during college he spent four summers as a wildland firefighter for the Bureau of Land Management,” his bio says.

It’s not clear at what time Grisham took the Grisham last name and from whom. Online records do show her living at the same address as a man with that name in the past. This story will be updated if more is learned about that angle.

Melania Trump Made the News Official – Stephanie Grisham is the President’s New Press Secretary

It’s a difficult job for anyone; presidential press secretaries find their profile instantly elevated and they often end up in SNL skits. However, Grisham, who was working as the press secretary for the First Lady, was already well-known to the Trumps, and she is regarded as a fierce defender of Melania Trump.

First Lady Melania Trump announced on June 25, 2019 that Grisham would replace Sarah Huckabee Sanders as President Trump’s press secretary. Grisham was already serving as the communications director for Melania.

“I am pleased to announce @StephGrisham45 will be the next @PressSec & Comms Director! She has been with us since 2015 – @potus & I can think of no better person to serve the Administration & our country. Excited to have Stephanie working for both sides of the @WhiteHouse. #BeBest,” the First Lady wrote on Twitter. That has a lot of people wondering more about Grisham’s family background.