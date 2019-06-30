Brandon Fricke Is Tomi Lahren’s Fiance

Tomi Lahren fiance’s is Brandon Frick, a professional soccer player with the Lansing Ignite. The couple announced their engagement on June 30.

Lahren, 30, posted a photo with Fricke, 27, and of her new diamond ring on Instagram. The caption reads, “Verified

I love you more and those are my Final Thoughts and you are my forever. 6/29/19 #Iloveyou #teamTomi #foreverandalways.”

A second photo shows the couple kissing while on the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City. At the time of writing, the post has achieved ver 100,000 likes. Among those offering congratulations to Lahren, the controversial right-wing pundit, was fellow right-wing media figure Melissa Francis. Francis simply wrote, “Amazing! Congrats!”

Fricke is a native of Grimes, Iowa, and attended Butler University in Indianapolis between 2011 and 2014. During his time in college, Fricke appeared for Des Moines Menace in the USL. In 2015, Fricke was drafted by the Colorado Rapids but the team opted to not take up the option on his contract. He was snapped up by the team’s USL affiliate, Charlotte Independence for the 2015 season. In 2019, Fricke moved north to Michigan to join the Lansing Ignite.

In keeping with the politics of his soon-to-be-wife, Thicke includes a link to a pro-Donald Trump merchandise website on his Instagram page, Not My President Calendar. The confusing name is noted in the About section of the website which reads, “We know our name might make Conservatives pause, but don’t fear, each image is a comical reminder of who is Not Your President…Donald Trump Is Your President!”

