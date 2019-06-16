WATCH: Multiple Tornadoes Touch Down in Central Indiana [Video]

As severe weather news continues to traverse the nation, multiple counties in Central Indiana were under tornado warning on June 15, and there were numerous reports of confirmed touchdowns in both Elletsville, and in Monroe County.

The first confirmed twister that touched down was just north of 46 in Monroe County.

@FOX59 video of the tornado in Monroe county just north of 46. pic.twitter.com/2rHXdA28ib — Darrell Frazier (@FreshAir381) June 15, 2019

An hour later, as multiple parts of Central Indiana remained under warning, a picture from Kay Kinser, a local in Elletsville, confirmed another tornado had hit ground.

Confirmed #Tornado moments ago near Ellettsville, Indiana! An impressive “hook echo” could be seen on the Indianapolis terminal Doppler radar site (TIND) at the time. Photo sent in by: Amy Kinser#inwx #stormhour #weather #wx pic.twitter.com/nBJsaWQ0I2 — Nash from Nashville (@NashWX) June 16, 2019

Video was also captured near Elletsville.

Touchdown just west of Ellettsville. pic.twitter.com/5lIIpxcuRT — Daniel Hamilton (@hoosierbigdan) June 15, 2019

While there have been reports and videos of the tornados touching down throughout Central Indiana, there have been no reports of injuries or major property damage thus far.

Parts of Bartholomew, Brown, Jackson & Jennings Counties remain under thunderstorm and tornado watch until 9:00 PM CT.

ALERT: A Tornado Warning has been issued for parts of Bartholomew, Brown, Jackson & Jennings Counties until 9:00 PM. #INwx pic.twitter.com/VSaqqcA8Ix — IndianaWeatherOnline (@IndianaWxOnline) June 16, 2019

The Ohio Weather Network also put out an alert for their state. They tweeted, “Very closely watching storms out fo Indiana that will be moving into western and southwest portions of Ohio. At this time, these storms are severe. Damaging winds and large hail will be the main concern with these storms, though an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Very closely watching storms out fo Indiana that will be moving into western and southwest portions of Ohio. At this time, these storms are severe. Damaging winds and large hail will be the main concern with these storms, though an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. pic.twitter.com/49LnkImOud — Ohio Weather Network (@ohiowxnetwork) June 16, 2019

To keep up with the warning areas, you can watch this interactive radar as the storm watch proceeds through the evening. Parts of Indiana are under weather watching until 2 a.m. CT. The Indy Channel is also keeping locals informed with a live blog as certain counties fall out of the warning zone and other areas are put on watch.

READ NEXT: Your Must-See Celebrity News Headlines for Today, June 15