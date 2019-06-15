Your Must-See Celebrity News Headlines for Today, June 15

Hey! I’m Emily, and this is your roundup of must-see entertainment and celebrity news headlines. Today, we have Sophie Turner‘s international bachelorette party, why Andrew Garfield was walking down Hollywood Boulevard stark naked, Tom Hanks describes all he can’t say about Toy Story 4, and more…

TOP STORY: Tom Hank Shares Strict Publicity Rules for ‘Toy Story 4’

While visiting host Jimmy Kimmel on the Late Show, Tom Hanks shared with viewers the list of rules that he’s supposed to abide by while promoting his upcoming film, Toy Story 4. Pulling out two wrinkled pieces of paper, the two-time Academy Award winner said, “Look at how many times I’ve studied them… I’ve spilled some tomato juice on it at one point.”



Hanks couldn’t legally say what was fully written on the paper, either. He attempted with “Don’t discuss Woody” and….. “Please don’t share that ….” choosing to hum instead of reading aloud the the finished sentences. Discussing Woody and Bo Peep’s relationship was totally off limits. He read straight from the given notes, “Bo Peep should be described as a strong character from the beginning. Her recent experience perhaps made her strong, but she was never a weak character/”

“They also give you sample questions,” Hanks told Kimmel, “which you have yet to ask my friend. “This is both for me and Tim Allen. An example question included: Can you talk about how Buzz is learning to listen to his inner voice?” Hanks then joked, “Do you know how many executives right now want to kick my ass because I brought this out?”

CELEBS on SOCIAL MEDIA: Sophie Turner’s Epic International Bachelorette Party

Even though Sophie Turner is already legally married to Joe Jonas, they haven’t had their official wedding party, and the Game of Thrones actress is just now kicking off her bachelorette party.

With 10 of her best friends, including former on-screen sister Maisie Williams, are taking a private jet all arounds Europe, partying in colored wigs, and having what looks to be an absolute blast everywhere they land.

The crew started in London, along with Sophie’s mom, who wore a “Mother of the Bride” sash, to watch the Jonas Brothers perform, and they have since hopped off to Berlin, Prague, and Benidorm, Spain.

VIRAL MOMENT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT: Andrew Garfield Walks Down Hollywood Boulevard Stark Naked

andrew garfield walking around naked with bleached hair yup cant wait to see his new movie pic.twitter.com/2U8iCmZLuG — lou (@christiansbale) June 14, 2019

Andrew Garfield wasn’t streaking in the heart of Hollywood, he was walking down the iconic Los Angeles street nude for his upcoming film, Mainstream. At first the 35-year-old appears to be totally naked save for a sock, but in the video captured by fan, you can see Garfield’s rocking a prosthetic penis.

The movie is being directed by Gia Coppola, and also stars Colleen Camp, Jason Schwartzman, Maya Hawke, Johnny Knoxville and Nat Wolff.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Courteney Cox, 55. Neil Patrick Harris, 46. Helen Hunt, 56. Leah Remini, 49. Ice Cube, 50.

