How To Attend Tulsi Gabbard Democratic Debate Watch Parties Near Me

Tonight is the first of two Democratic debates in Miami, hosted by NBC, MSNBC, and Telemundo. If you’re a supporter of Tulsi Gabbard, then you will no doubt want to watch the debate live with friends at a Tulsi watch party. Here’s everything you need to know about how to find a Tulsi debate watch party near you.

You can find all the Tulsi Gabbard watch parties near you by visiting her website’s upcoming events page here. You can then search for events on a map or just scroll down to see what events have been set up so far. Watch parties are currently scheduled all over the country for June 26. The debate will begin at 9 p.m. Eastern and last until 11 p.m. Eastern. If you don’t see one in your area, there’s still time to sign up to host your own on her website.

An official Miami Watch Party also has a Facebook page. This one begins at 8 p.m. Eastern (an hour before the debate starts) and lasts until 12:30 a.m. Eastern at Burger & Beer Joint Brickell.

A Sign Wave event will be taking place in Miami from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on June 26 at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, where the debate will be taking place, with a watch party to follow. The description reads: “Let’s make sure everyone knows who South Florida is pulling for in the first Democratic Primary debates! We will be waving signs for Tulsi at 4:00pm on Biscayne Blvd between 14th and 13th street, across the street from the debate venue. Stop by and show Tulsi your aloha and support! Make sure to check-in with a Tulsi volunteer when you arrive.”

Here are some tweets about Tulsi watch parties.

Here’s one in New Hampshire.

Getting excited for our #TeamTulsi Debate Watch Party! If you are in #NewHampshire join us! If you live in another state there are many other volunteers hosting parties all around the country! Yay Tulsi!!🥳✌🏼🌺☮️#Tulsi2020 https://t.co/fOxer7xPY7 — Jess Griffin🌺 #Tulsi2020 ॐⓋ⌛️ (@wanderlustyogi) June 25, 2019

And there’s one in Alabama:

Happy to be hosting a debate watch party in Alabama for @TulsiGabbard! Come out Alabama and show your support! pic.twitter.com/mUwwsKAzE2 — Alabama For Tulsi (@ALForTulsi) June 19, 2019

There’s also one at Finnegan’s in Minneapolis:

While you’re waiting for the debates to begin, Tulsi is currently seeking more donations so she can reach the 130,000 donors needed to be in the debates starting in September. Candidates must also reach at least 2 percent in qualified polls.

As of June 24, Tulsi had 81,455 donations so far.

81,455 donations so far! Chip in and share with friends – help us reach 130,000 and qualify for the next round of debates: https://t.co/J0MJ5zhZBH pic.twitter.com/MMwEK3x16o — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) June 25, 2019

Tulsi’s campaign has purchased TV ads to run in Iowa from June 25 to June 30, right around the timing of the first set of debates.

