Democratic Debate Channel: How To Watch the June 27 Miami Debate on TV

Are you interested in watching the Democratic debates on TV tonight but aren’t sure where to watch? Here’s everything you need to know about tuning in to the second Democratic debate on June 27, 2019.

Second Debate Date: This second debate series will be today: Thursday, June 27, 2019.

Second Debate Time: The debate will begin at 9 p.m. Eastern and end at 11 p.m. Eastern.

Second Debate Channel: Tonight’s debate will be broadcast on three channels: NBC, MSNBC, and Telemundo.

Telemundo’s broadcast officially begins at 8:55 p.m. Eastern (7:55 p.m. Central and 5:55 p.m. Pacific.)

MSNBC’s broadcast begins officially at 9 p.m. Eastern, but they will also be airing a Democratic Candidates Debate Pre-Show from 7-9 p.m. Eastern, an hour before the official debate begins.

NBC will not have a pre-debate airing. The debate will air at 9 p.m. Eastern sharp and last for two hours.

To find out what channel NBC, MSNBC, or Telemundo is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel any of those stations is on for you.

Second Debate Details: The lineup for the second debate will be: Michael Bennet, Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Kirsten Gillibrand, Kamala Harris, John Hickenlooper, Bernie Sanders, Eric Swalwell, Marianne Williamson, and Andrew Yang.

If you were wanting to attend the Miami debate in person rather than watching on TV, that would be a little tougher. Getting tickets to the debate is very expensive, Miami Herald reported. Only 2,200 seats were available. High-ranking Democrat officials and some donors are able to attend one of the two debates, the Miami Herald shared. State influencers can also go. Others who were interested could fill out a form and hope they’d be able to attend.

The Miami Herald also published a story saying that a private letter offered exclusive debate access to about 30 people in exchange for sponsorship packages. A $4,500 sponsorship could get two tickets to both debates and a pre-debate reception. For $3,000, a sponsor could get two tickets to one debate and two reception tickets. For $1,750, a sponsor could attend a reception and get one debate ticket. For $250, you can attend a reception but not a debate. The Florida Democratic Party was also making complimentary tickets available to grassroots supporters, elected officials and local leaders, the Herald added.