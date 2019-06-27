How to Watch Tonight’s Democratic Debate Live on Telemundo in Spanish [June 27]

For the second night in a row, the Spanish-language network Telemundo is co-hosting the Democratic debate. The debate starts at 9 p.m. Eastern tonight, Thursday, June 27, 2019. This is the first time that a Spanish-language outlet has co-hosted a debate in the Democratic primaries. If you’re interested in watching on Telemundo, you can watch either online or on TV. The broadcast on Telemundo will be in Spanish. You can watch in the embedded video above or on TV. Read on for details.

Telemundo’s broadcast officially begins at 8:55 p.m. Eastern (7:55 p.m. Central and 5:55 p.m. Pacific.)

To find out what channel Telemundo is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Telemundo is on in your region.

If you don’t want to watch on TV, you can watch online using the embedded video above or using this link. The YouTube version will begin at the same time as the television broadcast, at 8:55 p.m. Eastern.

Telemundo is also offering an option to watch through their app. The app requires a TV subscription to use.

Candidates were able to qualify by either raising donations from 65,000 donors (and a minimum of 200 per state from 20 states) or polling at 1 percent in qualified polls that ended two weeks before the debates. The candidates who are in tonight’s debate are Marianne Williamson, Andrew Yang, Joe Biden, John Hickenlooper, Pete Buttigieg, Eric Swalwell, Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris, Kirsten Gillibrand, and Michael Bennet.

The candidates’ positions on stage were determined based on their polls, so that the top polling candidates would be in the center of the stage. That’s why Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders were in the center of the stage tonight. The lineup from left to right tonight is Williamson, Hickenlooper, Yang, Buttigieg, Biden, Sanders, Harris, Gillibrand, Bennet, and Swalwell.