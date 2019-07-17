El Chapo’s Daughter Alejandrina Guzman Launches Fashion Brand Inspired By Father

Alejandrina Gisselle Guzman, is one of Joaquin ‘El Chapo‘ Guzman’s ten children, and on the day her father was sentenced to life in prison, she was in the midst of officially launching her new line of clothing and accessories named after her father, El Chapo 701. Her mother is María Alejandrina Salazar Hernández, his first wife.

The timing appears to be a coincidence as news of Alejandrina’s brand was first released in January 2019, which is when the daughter of one of the world’s most notorious drug cartel leaders started to promote the brand on her website. She chose to name her fashion brand El Chapo 701, since back in 2009, her father was named the 701st rich man in the world by Forbes magazine.

El Chapo, who was extradited in Mexico back in January 2017, has been locked up in a maximum security jail cell in New York City. Before his sentencing was announced on July 17, 2019, Guzman told U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan, “My case was stained. You denied me a fair trial.” As part of the deal of accepting El Chapo’s transfer from Mexico, the U.S. had agreed not to seek the death penalty.

Guzman’s defense attorney, Jeffery Lichtman, stated afterward that they plan to appeal the court’s sentencing. El Chapo was ordered to pay $12.6 billion, which prosecutors described as estimate earning from his years of drug trafficking.

Alejandrina Refers to Her Dad as the ‘CEO of Senaloa’ and ‘Lord of the Mountains’

Un hermoso recuerdo contigo 🥰 pic.twitter.com/yQ2ex7iHvS — Alejandrina Guzmán Salazar (@AlejandrinaGuz) April 30, 2019

While federal prosecutors described El Chapo in court as “a ruthless and bloodthirsty leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, [whose] the horrific nature and circumstances of the defendant’s offense, his history and characteristics and the fact that the defendant committed some of the most serious crimes under federal law make a life sentence warranted,” her daughter views him in a different light. And his face is featured everywhere on the brand’s website, in the showroom display, and on related social media outlets.

On Alejandrina’s website, she writes that he’s “a friend of everyone,” a “willing leader” and “a humble orange vendor with many goals and great ambition.”

The Brand Officially Launched at IM Intermoda

While her 62-year-old father prepares to spend the rest of his life in prison, El Chapo 701 premiered at IM Intermoda, a fashion expo held in Guadalajara, which runs from Tuesday through Friday, which brings “together designers, producers, distributors, and national and international buyers to exhibit and acquire the most outstanding trends of the season.”

El Chapo 701 Has an Official Instagram Page

With nearly 9K followers, Alejandrina has a well-established social media presence for her fashion brand, which sells t-shirts, jeans, jackets, dress shirts, outerwear, hats, sombreros, shoes, swimsuits, along with a wide line of accessories, and liquor. The male model shown wearing the “Lord of the Mountains” hoodie is dentist and model Enrique Flores.

