California Earthquake Hits Los Angeles, Ridgecrest Tonight: Photos & Videos

A second earthquake hit California at about 9 p.m. July 5, with an estimated magnitude of 6.9.

Reports say the earthquake’s center was near Ridgecrest and felt in Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

Some were at a Los Angeles Dodgers game when the earthquake hit. Others were on Facebook live.

Here’s what you need to know:

One woman was on Facebook Live when the earthquake started. (Be aware that the video includes profanity.)

She was on live when the earthquake hit 😭😂#EarthquakeLA pic.twitter.com/VRyyNCLnj0 — 4U (@i3az9) July 6, 2019

Another person shared a video from a Pelicans Summer League game against the New York Knicks.

Another person shared photos from inside her home with a local news station, which showed toppled furniture, clothing racks and broken glass. She told the news station she was cut.

BREAKING: Receiving first photos from a contact in #Ridgecrest from inside her house after massive quake. Says she’s cut. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/Gx3rXbRhNO — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 6, 2019

The Los Angeles Dodgers continued playing baseball through the quake.

Airport passengers were told to stand on a jet way.