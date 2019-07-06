California Earthquake Hits Los Angeles, Ridgecrest Tonight: Photos & Videos

A second earthquake hit California at about 9 p.m. July 5, with an estimated magnitude of 6.9.
Reports say the earthquake’s center was near Ridgecrest and felt in Los Angeles and Las Vegas.
Some were at a Los Angeles Dodgers game when the earthquake hit. Others were on Facebook live.
Here’s what you need to know:
One woman was on Facebook Live when the earthquake started. (Be aware that the video includes profanity.)
Another person shared a video from a Pelicans Summer League game against the New York Knicks.
Another person shared photos from inside her home with a local news station, which showed toppled furniture, clothing racks and broken glass. She told the news station she was cut.
The Los Angeles Dodgers continued playing baseball through the quake.
Airport passengers were told to stand on a jet way.