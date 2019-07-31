Democratic Debate Drinking Games & Bingo: Fun Ideas for Tonight, July 31

If you’re looking for some fun games to play during the Democratic debate tonight on July 31, your best options might be drinking games or bingo. Here are some fun ideas to help you get started and have a great watch party this evening.

Tonight’s Lineup

To create a good drinking game or bingo game, you need to know who the candidates are in tonight’s debate lineup.

The lineup for the first debate will include Jay Inslee, Kirsten Gillibrand, Tulsi Gabbard, Michael Bennet, Bill de Blasio, Cory Booker, Andrew Yang, Julian Castro, Kamala Harris, and Joe Biden.

Drinking Game Ideas

Here are some ideas you could include in a drinking game during the Democratic debates.

Take a sip any time someone says “Trump.” He will likely come up a lot, so don’t take shots for this one or everyone will be passed out in the first 15 minutes.

Take a shot any time someone takes a jab at Bernie, who isn’t at tonight’s debate. He was in last night’s debate.

Take a sip any time someone talks about Russia, Mueller, or election interference.

Take a sip if someone is cut off by a moderator or if a candidate interrupts another candidate.

Take a shot if it looks like someone’s mic is turned off. Take two shots if Andrew Yang’s mic is turned off.

Take a shot if someone talks in Spanish.

Take a shot if someone talks about Hillary Clinton.

Take a sip if anyone talks about qualifying for the September debates.

Take a shot if you have to Google a candidate because you have no idea who they are.

For specific candidates:

Take a sip when Andrew Yang talks about UBI, $1,000, or automation.

Take a shot if Biden steps away from his podium and leans close to another candidate.

Take a shot if anyone talks about the Yang Gang.

Take a sip if Biden talks about Obama.

Take a shot if Biden talks about how he is a progressive.

Take a shot if Biden and Harris get in another argument about race issues.

Take a sip if Tulsi says aloha.

Take a sip if Tulsi talks about her military service.

Take a sip if Harris talks about being a prosecutor.

Bingo Ideas

Any of the ideas above can be translated into a Bingo game card. Some ideas for terms you can include on a bingo card include:

Putin or Russia

Mueller

Medicare for all

Marijuana legalization

Minimum wage increase

Gender pay gap

Universal Basic Income

Insulin

Obama

Someone plugs their campaign website

Concentration camps

Talks about parents or grandparents

AOC is mentioned

Opioid epidemic

References someone from the other debate

Cut off by a moderator

Paid family leave

Immigration reform

Green New Deal

Student debt forgiveness

Socialism

Hillary Clinton

Wikileaks

Julian Assange

Billionaires

Reparations

Electoral college

Abortion

You can create your own bingo cards based on these ideas here.

Remember, don’t drink and drive if you take part in a drinking game. You can always grab an Uber or Lyft and stay safe.

