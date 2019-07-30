Grant Thompson, The King of Random Dead: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Sending shockwaves through the online community on Tuesday July, 30, the Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube account of Grant Thompson, better known as The King of Random, announced the death of the 38-year-old Internet star.

TMZ was able to speak to Grant’s brother Mark, who said that the YouTuber went paragliding Monday evening and never returned. His body was reportedly discovered by authorities Tuesday, and the Thompson family is still being briefed on the matter.

The message from his verified account read, “It is with great sadness to inform everyone that Grant Thompson passed away last night. Grant had great love and appreciation for his fans. We invite you to share your thoughts for Grant and the channel in the comments. Please do a random act of love or kindness today in honor of The King of Random. Grant’s legacy will live on in the channel and the global community he created.”

While verified accounts of other popular YouTubers such as Justine Ezarik aka iJustine, Matthew Santoro, and former America’s Got Talent finalist Sofie Dossi posted their condolences in the comments section, users are were weary that this wasn’t a hacked message, however, The King of Random, who has 11 million subscribers for his YouTube channel, was linked to the paragliding accident news out Utah on July 30, and was confirmed dead by his brother.

1. Grant Started Posting Videos on YouTube in 2010

The Internet star became popular through his science-based videos with a dream of become a modern day MacGyver. He liked to debunk myths, create DIY kits, explore life hacks, and do fun experiments. His channel quickly grew to become the 321st most subscribed channel on YouTube.

2. There were Questions as to Whether or Not Thompson’s Account Hacked

Making fans were initially skeptical as to whether or not this tragic announcement was real or not, was confusion a similar paragliding accident occurring in Florida, and another famous Grant Thompson.

3. There’s Another Famous Grant Thompson

Adding confusion to the matter, there is another famous Grant Thompson, an actor, who was born the same year as the YouTuber. According to his IMDB, the actor from Gainesville, Florida, was born on July 23, 1976, and is very much alive.

There are many sites which attribute The King of Random Grant Thompson’s birth date as November 21, 1976. However, it is confirmed to be November, 21. 1980.

4. There was Confusion with Another Paragliding Accident

On Reddit, and in the comments sections, numerous fans are linking to an article in which police found a dead body from a paragliding accident in Florida. However, the man identified by the Lake Shore Police as the victim of this paragliding accent on July 29 in Lake Beauclair near Mount Dora, was a 59-year-old man named from Kentucky named Michael McGuire.

5. His Brother Mark Confirmed His Death

While speaking with TMZ, his brother Mark mentioned that Grant got into paragliding about five months ago, and got really involved with skydiving, and flying. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said a report came in Monday of a paraglider that didn’t return. After an hour went by without checking in, and the person couldn’t be reached by cell-phone a mass search began for the missing paraglider.

Grant’s coordinates were pulled from GPS data, and a helicopter located his body that on Monday night. WCSO says detectives found paragliding equipment at the crash site, as well as a video recording device, items which are currently under review. The police put out the following official statement, “Volunteers with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Search & Rescue and a Life Flight helicopter were requested to assist in locating the pilot. Dispatchers were able to obtain an updated GPS location of the pilots cell phone. As the helicopter approached the area, they were able to locate the pilot’s body.”

