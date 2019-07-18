Matty Roberts: Area 51 Facebook Event Creator Reveals His Identity

While it’s no longer up for debate as to whether or not the viral Facebook event, “Area 51: They Can’t Stop Us All” was a complete farce, it hasn’t stopped the page from gaining in popularity. On the official page for event, people are still signing up by the masses to “see them aliens” and gather in the Nevada Dessert near the storied extraterrestrial hot bed located near Highway 95 to fight extraterrestrials on September 20.

The event’s creators, which is made up of three humorous meme accounts, Shitposting cause im in shambles, Smyleekyn, and The Hidden Sound, has seen over 1.5 million people clicked on the invite as “Going,” and another 1 million as “Interested” in attending. While numerous people have posted that this event is clearly nothing but a joke, there’s been so much hype that the creators have been scared to reveal their true identities.

But on July 17, Matty Roberts revealed his identity to George Knapp at KLSA TV in his first ever video interview since Area 51 went viral. During the brief interview with the local Nevada station, the long-haired young man appeared to be just as surprised as everyone else with how big his farcical event has become. The chat was via video chat, and while Roberts revealed his face on camera, his hometown and age were not revealed.

There’s Another Creator Named ‘Val’

Before today, the closest to learning who one of the masterminds was behind the Area 51 madness was NPR, who spoke with the 20-year-old from California via Facebook messenger. He chose to only go by the name Val, for fear of online harassment.

“I just thought it would be a funny idea for the meme page,” Val told NPR. “And it just took off like wildfire. It’s entirely satirical though, and most people seem to understand that.”

As for whether or not Val will attend what appears to be a mass gathering at his making regardless he said, he’ll “more than likely be there, but not for the intended purpose.”

However, Val has also been talking “with some pretty great people” about planning a different kind of event, perhaps something educational, but whatever it is, it will unlikely include a naruto run, “sprinting through the desert at 3 a.m.,” with arms stretched back like wings while charging toward Area 51, as described in the original detailed plans via the Facebook event page.

People are Already Booked to Attend the Fake Event

Connie West, who owns the Little A’Le’Inn (aptly pronounced alien), which is located about 26 miles from the runway in the Nevada desert, is completely booked out for September 20, and that the people who put down reservations for the Inn’s 10 rooms first asked about the Area 51 event. “Apparently, people are taking it seriously,” West told NPR. “I think they’re stupid if they think they’re going to get to the test site, but I’m gonna capitalize on it.”

West is booking out all of property for expected gathering. Sine she also owns about 30 acres of land, the Inn keepers is renting it out to campers to book for $15 a night. Thus far, 60 campers have made reservations on September 20. Tripling down, West also has a gift shop where she’ll be hawking T-shirts, bumper stickers, coffee cups, and other accessories, featuring Area 51 images.

The U.S. Air Force Is Aware and Involved

An Air Force spokesperson said, “The Nevada Test and Training Range provides flexible, realistic and multidimensional battlespace to test and develop tactics as well as conduct advanced training in support of U.S. national interests,” referencing the full official name of a site that includes Area 51, and “Any attempt to illegally access the area is highly discouraged.”

So, while this whole farcical event may turn out be a real-life Woodstock for Aliens type of gathering near the “Extraterrestrial Highway,” anyone that actually tries to enter the Area 51 zone will find themselves in big trouble.

