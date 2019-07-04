Is Chick-fil-A open on the Fourth of July 2019? If you were hoping to get some chicken to go with those fireworks on July 4, you’re in luck.

Some people would rather eat out on July 4 than make food at home, and Chick-fil-A is always a fan favorite, even as its owners’ religious stances cause controversy in other corners.

Chick-fil-A restaurants are closed on religious holidays; for example, the restaurant chain was closed on Easter Sunday 2019. As an aside, back in November 2018, Chick-fil-A announced that it was now offering delivery of its food. You can read more about that later in this article too.

However, July 4 is Independence Day and, while that’s a cherished celebration to many Americans, it hasn’t given Chick-fil-A cause to close its doors.

It’s not a given, though, that Chick-fil-A will be closed on every religious holiday. For example, Chick-fil-A was open on Good Friday this year.

The chain is famously never open on Sundays, but July 4 falls on a Thursday this year.

Here’s what you need to know:

Chick-fil-A Has Announced Its July 4 Hours

“Happy Independence Day!” Chick-fil-A wrote on its website.

“The 4th of July is for friends, family, fireworks… and chicken! To help you celebrate, Chick-fil-A locations around the country are open from 10:30 AM to 6 PM, so please stop by to see us in your best red, white and blue. Also, don’t forget to order Chick-fil-A Catering ahead of America’s big day!”

We don’t know about you, but some Chick-fil-A frozen lemonade would probably taste pretty good next to the grill.

Chick-fil-A Is Famously Closed on Sundays – All Sundays

Not being open on Sundays is unusual in the industry. The chain’s website explains the history of that decision; it dates back to the founder, Truett Cathy.

“Our founder, Truett Cathy, made the decision to close on Sundays in 1946 when he opened his first restaurant in Hapeville, Georgia. Having worked seven days a week in restaurants open 24 hours, Truett saw the importance of closing on Sundays so that he and his employees could set aside one day to rest and worship if they choose – a practice we uphold today,” the restaurant chain’s website explains. You can watch a video that explains that rationale here.

Chick-fil-A Now Offers a Delivery Option

Come Monday, you can even get Chick-fil-A delivered to your home, depending on where you live, anyway.

Chick-fil-A now delivers. “Chick-fil-A customers no longer need to leave their homes to enjoy the Original Chicken Sandwich and other favorite menu items,” a press release reads. “…the restaurant company is officially offering delivery from more than 1,100 of its restaurants nationwide as part of a partnership with DoorDash, the on-demand destination connecting customers to their favorite national and local businesses.”

“So many of our guests’ busy lives and family commitments have them strapped for time. Delivery is one way we can help them get a quick yet high quality meal,” said Jon Bridges, Chick-fil-A senior vice president and chief marketing officer, in the press release. “If they’re unable to come to us, we’ll come to them.”

You can read more about Chick-fil-A’s delivery service here.

Chick-fil-A Does Close on Some Holidays That Don’t Fall on Sundays

An example of a holiday that Chick-fil-A closed in honor of: Thanksgiving. Chick-fil-A posted the following information on its website about Thanksgiving Day 2018, saying, “We’re taking time this day to reflect on what we’re grateful for – our family, friends, Team Members and guests – and to enjoy our second favorite bird. We hope you have the chance to do the same.”

Remember operating hours vary by restaurant, and you can find your local restaurant’s operating hours here. You can find the Chick-fil-A menu here.

By the way, Chick-fil-A is not open on Christmas Day or Christmas Eve, either. The website for Chick-fil-A explains, “Our restaurants will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. We hope you have a happy holiday season filled with the gift of time spent with friends and family. Merry Christmas!”

In addition to providing store hours and addresses, Chick-fil-A’s website allows you to find out how many Chick-fil-A restaurants exist in a radius around a location you choose. You can do that here.