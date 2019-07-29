Keyla Salazar: A Tribute to the Gilroy Garlic Festival Shooting Victim

Keyla Salazar was identified as one of the three victims killed at the Gilroy Garlic Festival Sunday.

Salazar was only 13 years old. She was from San Jose.

A GoFundMe was set up to raise funds for Salazar’s family.

“South County CDJR would appreciate your support as another young child’s life has been taken away at 13 years Kayla Salazar, by senseless act of violence at our local yearly city event Gilroy Garlic Festival,” the page said. “Many of our staff and employees are apart of Gilroy community and we support this event yearly. We are in direct contact with Kaylas family also. Please share with others; together we can help with this heartbreaking loss. All monies will go directly into parents account.”

This post will be updated as more information is learned about Salazar.