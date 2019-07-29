Santino William Legan: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Santino William Legan, 19, has been identified by CBS News as the suspect in the mass shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in California. The shooting Sunday night on the final day of the annual event at Christmas Hill Park in Gilroy left three dead, 15 injured and the suspected shooter, Legan, killed by police. Several others were injured in the chaos after shots were fired, but were not shot, authorities said.

The dead include 6-year-old Stephen Romero.

A second suspect was still on the run. Police remained at the scene of the shooting Sunday night into Monday investigating. A motive for the shooting has not yet been made public.

The shooting happened at the park near Miller Avenue and Uvas Park Drive about 5:40 p.m. local time. The festival was set to end about 6 p.m.

One witness who told reporters they’d come face to face with the gunman and asked why he was doing this was told, “Because I’m really angry.”

Here’s what you need to know about the suspect and the shooting:

1. Witnesses Say They Heard Dozens of Shots & Reported Seeing a Gunman in Camouflage Armed With a Long Rifle

Witnesses told NBC Bay Area that they heard dozens of shots being fired. One of the suspects was reported to be wearing camouflage and armed with a long rifle. It’s presumed that was Legan.

“He pulled out a semi-automatic rifle and started shooting at everyone,” one witness told the news station.

Another witness told KTVU-TV, “A lot of people started running toward us, yelling and screaming, that there was a guy shooting. So we all panicked, dropped everything we had and ran with them, got into their trucks, jumped in with whoever we could jump in with. We got out of there. There were quite a few shots. It sounded like he reloaded. Because it stopped and then started again. … He was all in fatigues and had a machine gun and he was just shooting at everyone, randomly shooting.”

Witness Ryan Wallace told NBC News, “I watched him walk up, he raised his gun and started spraying rounds all around. He was walking like he wanted to get stuff done. It was horrifying. He was ready to do some damage.”

And Julissa Contreras said he was rapidly firing. She told NBC News, “I could see him shooting in just every direction. He wasn’t aiming at anyone specifically … He definitely was prepared for what he was doing.”

2. Videos Show Panicked Festival-goers Running Out of the Park & Trying to Get to Safety as Shots Ring Out

@AgendaFreeTV here is another video of gunshots at the Gilroy garlic festival pic.twitter.com/tAtQ5OXNUs — isaac guardado (@NstySeaL) July 29, 2019

Several videos show panicked festivalgoers running away from the sound of gunfire and trying to get to safety. In one video, which you can watch above, multiple shots are heard.

#BREAKING: Video shows moment gunman opens fire on Gilroy garlic festival Sunday evening; 4 people killed (including suspected gunman), 15 others injured. [Warning: Potentially-distressing footage] #GilroyGarlicFestival #GilroyActiveshooter pic.twitter.com/Qiv7GW3j4V — California Brief (@CaliforniaBrief) July 29, 2019

This video purports to show when the shooting began.

yo somebody was shooting at the gilroy garlic festival. be safe pic.twitter.com/B39ZIYe8wr — niah ㊝ (@wavyia) July 29, 2019

In the video, people are running with someone asking “What’s going on?” Then, a gunshot can be heard and the person recording takes off running, too.

“This is crazy. This is actually crazy. How do you shoot at the garlic festival? Like who you got beef with at the garlic festival?”

Twitter user Niah wrote that there was no “emergency evacuation plan. We’ve been stranded in 100 degree heat for about 30 minutes.”

A man and his family hid behind a van until it was safe to come out.

A man and his family hid behind a shuttle van during the shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival until they were able to escape to safety. https://t.co/sXYym2POeo pic.twitter.com/Bzcq2yC3XI — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) July 29, 2019

You can watch more videos here:

3. Police Have Been Searching For the Second Suspect Around the Densely Wooded Park Area Since Sunday Evening

Police in full tactical gear searching creek with K9’s – helicopters overhead. Unclear how many shooters there were and if police have anybody in custody. @KTVU #GilroyGarlicFestivalShooting #Gilroy pic.twitter.com/SyHypizG1q — Elissa Harrington (@EHarringtonTV) July 29, 2019

Police flocked to the scene and were searching several areas around Christmas Hill Park in Gilroy in the hours after the shooting.

Reporter Elissa Harrington tweeted, “Police in full tactical gear searching creek with K9’s – helicopters overhead. Unclear how many shooters there were and if police have anybody in custody.”

4. The 3-Day Gilroy Garlic Festival Started in 1979 & Raises Money for Several Charities & Non-Profit Groups in the California Community

Heavy police presence blocked off roads, and major emergency personnel responding to Gilroy garlic festival shooting. Multiple roads blocked avoid area. pic.twitter.com/SlaWdf8weO — Laura Garcia (@LauraGarciaNBC) July 29, 2019

The Gilroy Garlic Festival has been held at the park since 1979 and has become an institution in the area. The three-day festival raises money for several charities and non-profit groups in the Gilroy community, according to its website.

Gilroy Garlic Festival Exec. Director Brian Bowe pauses while speaking at a press conference at Gavilan College. #GilroyShooting pic.twitter.com/z42FkhsjKB — Kent Nishimura (@kentnish) July 29, 2019

Brian Bowe, executive director of the festival said the shooting is a “sad, horribly upsetting” incident.

The Gilroy Garlic Fest is one of the largest food festivals in the country.

“Today, the Gilroy Garlic Festival remains true to the vision of its founders while at the same time embracing change and innovation,” the festival’s website says. “The Children’s Area has grown over the years to provide a fun family experience for Festival guests of all ages. Fine arts and vendor booths have expanded to both sides of the park and are carefully curated to highlight the finest quality artists and craftspeople. And every year the Entertainment committee books new acts to keep the music fresh and exciting. To date, the Gilroy Garlic Festival has raised more than $11.7 million dollars for local schools and non-profit groups—and has given the city of Gilroy a sense of true community pride as well as instant worldwide recognition. In 2018, the Gilroy Garlic Festival celebrated 40 years of family fun, and festival organizers are already planning for the next 40 years. Not bad for one man’s crazy idea!”

5. Local, State & Federal Authorities Are Investigating the Shooting

The shooting remains under investigation by the Gilroy Police Department, along with other local, state and federal authorities. The San Francisco office of the ATF tweeted that agents were headed to the scene to assist police. After midnight, the FBI arrived.

#UPDATE: The FBI arrives at the scene of the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting to help with the investigation. https://t.co/EMZPg4rmj6 pic.twitter.com/530b5xmiHr — Stephen Ellison (@sj_ellison) July 29, 2019

Gilroy Police said on Twitter, “The hearts of Gilroy PD and entire community go out to the victims of today’s shooting at the Garlic Festival. The scene is still active. If you are looking for a loved one, please go to the reunification center at Gavilan College at parking lot B. #GilroyActiveshooter … Witness line and family reunification line: 408-846-0583. If you saw something today please call that number immediately. Please keep the main GPD line for emergencies only.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom tweeted, “This is nothing short of horrific. Tonight, CA stands with the Gilroy community. My office is monitoring the situation closely. Grateful for the law enforcement’s efforts and their continued work as this situation develops.”

