Your Must-See News Headlines for Today, July 4

TOP STORY: The Independence Day Celebration in Washington, D.C. Includes Military Displays

The 4th of July festivities in our nation’s capital look a bit different than usual this year. In addition to fireworks and a parade, the celebration includes flyovers of military jets and Army tanks. The “Salute to America” event will also include a speech from President Trump at 6:30 p.m., which is noteworthy because presidents have not typically addressed the crowd during July 4th festivities.

The event has not been without criticism, particularly over the use of the military vehicles and the cost. The Washington Post reported that $2.5 million, that was originally intended to help pay for national park improvements, had been diverted to cover the additional costs of the July 4th celebration. USA Today reported that moving the military tanks into Washington D.C. and displaying them cost $870,000. Critics have also accused the president of politicizing the holiday.

WHAT’S BUZZING THAT HAS EVERYONE TALKING: Facebook & Instagram Are Back Online After Hours-Long Outages

We’re back! The issue has been resolved and we should be back at 100% for everyone. We're sorry for any inconvenience. pic.twitter.com/yKKtHfCYMA — Instagram (@instagram) July 3, 2019

Our favorite social media platforms have been experiencing widespread outages and problems more often lately, and there does not appear to be a good answer as to why it keeps happening. Facebook, Instagram, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and Twitter all had glitches yesterday.

Reports of outages began around 8 a.m. ET and lasted all day. Pictures and videos were not loading correctly, hashtags stopped working and direct messages weren’t sending.

Instagram announced at 7:45 p.m. ET that the issues had been resolved, along with an image of celebratory fireworks. According to CNET, a Facebook spokesperson said that something happened during a routine maintenance check that had “triggered an issue.” No more specific details were shared.

OFF-BEAT: Young Woman Uses Her Boyfriend’s Credit Card to Leave a $5,000 Tip

A woman in Florida, Serina Wolfe, charged a $5,000 tip for a waiter on her boyfriend's credit card on a $55 bill because she was angry that he wouldn't pay for her flight home to New York, police say: https://t.co/nUd45cm7wx — Heavy.com (@HeavySan) July 4, 2019

A waitress in Clearwater, Florida, was pleasantly shocked last week when she received a massive tip of $5,000. She had been having a rough few days because she’d had to put her dog to sleep. The gift seemed like a kind gesture from a generous customer.

But the story took a dramatic turn just a few days later. That customer, Serina Wolfe, had used a credit card that did not belong to her and now is facing a felony charge of grand theft.

Wolfe admitted to police that she had used her boyfriend’s credit card. According to the criminal complaint, her boyfriend said they had gotten into a fight and that he believed she used his card as a form of revenge. He called his credit card company to flag the $5,000 charge as fraudulent, but it had already been paid out to the waitress. It’s unclear if she’ll get to keep the money.

Wolfe has been arrested for theft before. In 2017, she was accused of stealing more than $500 cash from a man at a bar and trying to hide the money in her underwear.

UPDATE TO A STORY WE BROUGHT YOU YESTERDAY: Police in Texas Identified the ‘Ice Cream Licker’

Blue Bell Creameries launched an investigation after a woman was recorded licking a tub of ice cream and then putting it back on a store shelf. The company reached out to its store managers for help determining where the viral act had taken place.

Blue Bell figured out that the incident happened at a Walmart in Lufkin, Texas, based on “the store’s unique merchandising which matched the video.” The store removed all of the half-gallon containers of “Tin Roof” ice cream from shelves as a precaution.

The company reached out to the Lufkin Police Department for help identifying the woman in the video. Police shared on Facebook that they believe they know who she is and are considering filing charges. Tampering with a consumer product is a felony. For more details on this story, click here.

