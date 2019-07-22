WATCH: Videos Show NYPD Officers Being Hit With Buckets of Water in Harlem & Brooklyn

In at least two separate videos New York Police Department officers are seen being doused with water, buckets of water, on Sunday in Brooklyn and Harlem. In one of the videos, some have said officers do not appear upset, but the NYPD begs to differ with police union officials calling the scenes an embarrassment and a “disgrace.”

But on the videos, one posted to Twitter, the other on Instagram, some social media users agreed with this commentary: “Zero context, the officers don’t appear bothered. And it was a day that was near 100 degrees outside. I doubt this was a malicious act.”

In the Instagram video, however, an officer who appears to be placing someone under arrest looks to have been struck in the head by one of the buckets.

The New York Post reported the incidents took place in Brooklyn and in Harlem; the latter is posted on the IG account ‘Harlem4Real.’

Both posted Monday, police sources told the Post that many police officers are “outraged.”

“It’s disgusting, embarrassing. There’s lawlessness around here now,” the source told the paper.

In both of the videos, officers are drenched. In the one taken in Brooklyn, even as police are soaked, a young guy walks right up to one of the officers and simply dumps a full bucket of water on his head. In the video taken around St. Nicholas Avenue and 110th St, or nearby, water is hurled at two cops who appear to have a person in custody, or attempting to arrest or detain a person leaning over a patrol car. A smaller red bucket comes flying and hits and bounces off the head of one of the officers.

On the Twitter post, one person wrote, “This is a complete disgrace. But hey if it’s the city you want to live in have it your way. It used to be the greatest city in the world. Now it’s a model for what not to be. built on lies. A laughing stock around the world. Yep good ole New York. No law no order. #shameful”

But a number more were of this opinion: “Bro it’s water, it’s not like they got shot.”

Here’s what you need to know:

The NYC Scanner Twitter Account Posted a Video & Said, NYPD Officers Are ‘Petrified to Take Action’

This video is purportedly from Sunday taken in the 73rd Precinct of Brooklyn which includes the Ocean Hill and Brownsville neighborhoods. There’s no context for the video clip so it’s not clear what led up to the drenching and what may have come after.

Some said that police appear unbothered and point out that in Brooklyn on Sunday, it was around 100 degrees.

“*clutches pearls* oh NO THE HORROR!! Kids are playing & splashed some water on some cops when it’s 106 degrees out!!!!! Can you imagine how scared those bullet proof vested, armed men must of have been being SPLASHED by WATER! Oh the humaaaaanity! Snowflakes afraid of melting 🙃”

There are many similar comments on the NYC Scanner thread, but not all thought it funny.

The video below is reportedly from the Harlem neighborhood of St. Nicholas and 115th street or nearby.

The NYC Scanner account wrote simply: “Restraint.”

The NYPD Benevolent Association Blasted Lawmakers in NYC & Albany & Said ‘Disorder Controls Our Streets’

The Post headline described the two water drenching incidents as “total anarchy.” And police union officials say “anti-cop lawmakers got their wish.”

“…the NYPD is now frozen. It’s not the fault of these police officers. It’s the end result of the torrent of bad policies and anti-police rhetoric that has been streaming out of City Hall and Albany for years now.”

Police Benevolent Association president Patrick Lynch said, “We are approaching the point of no return. Disorder controls the streets, and our elected leaders refuse to allow us to take them back. As police officers, we need to draw a line. In situations like this, we need to take action to protect ourselves and the public. The politicians may not care about the dangerous levels of chaos in our neighborhoods, but police officers and decent New Yorkers should not be forced to suffer.”