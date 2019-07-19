West Philadelphia High-Rise Fire: Watch Man Climb 15 Stories to Escape

A man climbed 15 stories down a West Philadelphia high rise to escape a fire Thursday night. The escape was caught on video.

The man, who has not yet been identified, did not appear to be injured.

The fire started at about 9:30 p.m. at 4445 Holden Street, NBC 10 Philadelphia reported. The man was standing on the balcony before he started his climb.

Several people who lived in the high-rise building had been rescued at about 11 p.m. Four people suffered smoke inhalation, along with three officers suffering from smoke inhalation and heat exhaustion, 6 ABC reporter Christie Ileto wrote on Twitter.

She said on her newscast the building is public housing. The fire was out at about 11:15 p.m. The building was immediately evacuated for the fire, which started on the first floor and traveled up the building through a trash chute, causing smoke to pour into the hallways.

Watch: