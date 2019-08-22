Andrea Tantaros: Where Is Former Fox News Host Now?

Andrea Tantaros is one of the former hosts of “The Five” and “Outnumbered” on Fox News. Tantaros, 40, last appeared on the conservative news network in April 2016. Initially, Tantaros was pulled from the network over contractual issues. In 2013, Sean Hannity said that Tantaros “stood out as a rising bright young smart conservative star.”

In August 2016, Tantaros launched a lawsuit against the network claiming that she had told executives that she was sexually harassed by Fox News CEO Roger Ailes in 2015. Tantaros made similar claims against disgraced Fox News host Bill O’Reilly and actor Dean Cain. Tantaros said that prior to her leaving Fox News, she had been demoted to a series of “graveyard” appearances.

Tantaros’ Suit Against Fox News Was Thrown Out in 2018 Over ‘Lack of Factual Support’

Tantaros’ suit was thrown out by Judge George B. Daniels. In his ruling, Judge Daniels said that cited a lack of “factual support,” according to Law and Crime.

At that stage, Tantaros had gone threw three lawyers and was representing herself in the case. Tantaros has no legal training or qualifications. She was a French and Journalism graduate from Lehigh University and also studied at the Sorbonne in Paris, France. The last reports involving Tantaros’ campaign against Fox News say that she is trying to move her case to state court in New York.

The Hollywood Reporter says that Tantaros is claiming she has spent more than $1 million on her lawsuit so far.

It’s Not Clear if Andrea Tantaros Will Be Featured in ‘Bombshell’

It’s not clear if Tantaros’ case will be featured in the upcoming movie, “Bombshell.” The movie stars Charlize Theron as Megyn Kelly, Nicole Kidman as Gretchen Carlson and Margot Robbie as Kayla Pospisil, a fictional associate producer at Fox, who is portrayed by Margot Robbie.

Tantaros’ name does not appear as a character on the movie’s IMDb page. The film focuses on various female employees of Fox News and their claims against Roger Ailes and the network. Tantaros’ case was not mentioned in Showtime’s mini-series about Roger Ailes, “The Loudest Voice.” That show focused on Gretchen Carlson, played by Naomi Watts, and her claims against Fox News.

Tantaros Has Been Absent From Social Media Since November 2016

Tantaros has not posted on any of her public social media networks since November 2016. Her final, to date, Instagram and Facebook posts saw her promoting a feature on her sexual harassment claims that appeared in Cosmopolitan magazine.

Despite being a Trump supporter from early in the president’s campaign and a political commentator, Tantaros’ has made no public comments regarding Trump’s presidency. Although prior to the 2016 election, Tantaros told the Daily Beast that she would be voting for Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson. Tantaros said that her decision to turn against Trump was related to the president having Roger Ailes as an advisor.

Tantaros’ final tweet came on November 12 and saw her brag over predicting Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s loss in the 2016 election.

