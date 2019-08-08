Charlesie Edwards: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Charlesie Wayne Edwards, 27, is facing a criminal charge after police said she left her baby in a dangerously hot car on August 2, 2019. The child survived and has been placed with a temporary guardian.

Aspen, Colorado Police said that the temperature in the car had reached 116 degrees by the time a witness spotted the child alone in the vehicle and called for help.

According to an affidavit cited by the Aspen Times, police later found Edwards at a retail store and that she appeared intoxicated at the time. Heavy reached out to the Aspen Police for a copy of the affidavit. A department detective advised us to contact the Pitkin County Courthouse to request a copy of the criminal complaint; we have reached out and will update this post once we receive it.

1. A Witness Removed the Baby Girl From the Hot Car & Noted That the Child Was Unresponsive

The “baby was red in color (and the) baby’s head (was) laying against the door and not responding,” the affidavit states. The mother was found drunk in a downtown Aspen clothing store.https://t.co/ICmEf7BFms — Aspen Times (@TheAspenTimes) August 6, 2019

Charlesie Edwards’ one-year-old daughter was spotted alone in a vehicle on Friday, August 2, around 1:45 in the afternoon along East Durant Avenue in Aspen, Colorado,

A witness told Aspen Police that she noticed the baby girl had her head against the door and that her face was bright red. The Aspen Times, citing the police affidavit, explained that the witness removed the child from the vehicle and noted that the baby was “soaking wet with sweat.” The report does not indicate whether the car had been locked at the time. The temperature inside the car had reached as high as 116 degrees, leaving the baby struggling to breathe.

2. Medical Responders Treated the Child For More Than 30 Minutes & She Was Placed With a Guardian

‘I began walking and forgot her’: An Aspen mom allegedly left her baby in a 116-degree car https://t.co/3yQXmtjVvH — Denver7 News (@DenverChannel) August 6, 2019

Aspen Police was alerted to the situation and medical responders rushed to the scene. ABC affiliate KMGH-TV reported that the medical team treated the child for more than 30 minutes.

Luckily, the child survived. She was placed with a temporary guardian.

Heavy reached out to the Aspen Police for more information. In an email, Detective Ritchie Zah advised that Garfield County Child Protection Services might have an update on the child’s condition. We left a message with the department and will update this post once we hear back.

Edwards is also the mother of two older children. Heavy has asked Protection Services whether they also were placed with a guardian along with their baby sister.

3. Police Found Charlesie Edwards Nearby & Reported That She Appeared Intoxicated

Charlesie Edwards was a few blocks away from her car when Aspen Police found her. Officers found her name because she had reportedly left her purse in the vehicle.

The affidavit reportedly states that officers observed that Edwards appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and potentially drugs as well. Denver7, citing the complaint, reported that Edwards was “making suicidal statements” when police found her at a clothing store.

Officer Kirk Wheatley wrote in the affidavit that Edwards confided to him that she had a “severe alcohol problem.” Edwards was described as being “uncooperative” as officers attempted to question her.

4. Report: Charlesie Edwards Admitted That She Forgot Her Baby

Charlesie Edwards was described as “emotional” once she was taken to the Pitkin County Jail, according to the affidavit cited by the Aspen Times.

She reportedly told officials, “I didn’t mean to hurt my baby.” Edwards admitted that she had forgotten the child in the car but that the act was in no way intentional. She reportedly added, “I can’t believe I did this. I could have killed her.”

The Aspen Times also reported that Edwards was accused of making threats against officials at the jail and toward employees of child protective services.

5. Charlesie Edwards is Charged With a Felony & is Due Back in Court in September

Charlesie Edwards is charged with attempted negligent criminal homicide, which is a Class 6 felony in the state of Colorado. The potential punishment if convicted of a Class 6 felony is up to 18 months behind bars and/or a fine of up to $100,000.

Edwards posted a $250 bond. She was released from the Pitkin County Jail and is under supervision. Inmate records show she was released on August 5. Colorado Judicial Department records show that Edwards is due back in Pitkin County District Court on September 3.

