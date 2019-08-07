Dana Blumberg, Robert Kraft’s Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts

Dana Blumberg, a doctor in New York City, has been dating Robert Kraft, the owner of the New England Patriots.

Kraft kept out of the public eye for a while after his arrest in earlier 2019 on misdemeanor charges of solicitation of prostitution. The case is still ongoing. Kraft issued an apology statement in March of 2019 but did not accept a plea deal.

Kraft was previously linked to actress Ricki Lander. But he was first seen in public with new girlfriend Blumberg in June, as reported by Page Six, when they attended the French Open in Paris together. They also attended the Apollo in the Hamptons gala in early August together.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Dana Blumberg is Currently Licensed to Practice Medicine in New York

Dana Meredith Blumberg attended medical school at St. Louis University in Missouri, according to her profile on the New York State Department of Health website. It says she earned her degree on May 20, 2000.

The page shows that Blumberg was issued her current license on March 22, 2011. It expires in January of 2021 when she will need to renew her medical license.

2. Dana Blumberg Completed Post-Graduate Training Programs Specializing in Ophthalmology

Dana Blumberg completed her medical internship at the St. Louis University Medical Center. Her residency program took her to Case Western Reserve in Cleveland, Ohio. She specialized in Ophthalmology, which focuses on eye care. She finished the program in 2004.

The following year, Blumberg moved to Maryland for her fellowship at the Wilmer Eye Institute of Johns Hopkins University. She specialized in treating Glaucoma.

3. Blumberg Was Licensed to Practice Medicine in North Carolina From 2007 Through 2011

Robert Kraft brings his new doctor girlfriend to a Hamptons gala https://t.co/lpfyUdA0vB pic.twitter.com/xoYv4Oy0vG — Page Six (@PageSix) August 6, 2019

Dana Blumberg appears to have either deleted or made private her social media accounts. But public records show that after wrapping up her fellowship program at Johns Hopkins, she moved to North Carolina to continue her medical career.

Records on the North Carolina Medical Board website show that Blumberg was licensed in that state from February 21, 2007, until March 31, 2011. As noted above, Blumberg began practicing medicine in New York in 2011.

The profile shows that Blumberg is a member of the American Academy of Ophthalmology. She did not have any marks against her record while in North Carolina.

4. Dana Blumberg is an Associate Professor at Columbia University

Drs. Winn, Stahl and Blumberg recognized as New York Super Doctors 2013 Rising Stars | Columbia Ophthalmology http://t.co/q0oDNScHz6 — Fidelis Partners (@FidelisMP) July 9, 2014

Dana Blumberg teaches in New York City. She is an Associate Professor of Ophthalmology at Columbia University.

According to her bio on the Columbia University Department of Ophthalmology website, Blumberg “focuses on glaucomatous disease of the eye.” She is reportedly working on screening strategies that could help to reduce vision loss caused by glaucoma.

The page states that Blumberg’s research is funded by the National Institute of Health. A list of honors includes a 2009 American Glaucoma Society’s Clinician Scientist Award, a Wilmer Eye Institute Teaching Award in 2006, and being named to New York Times Magazine’s list of Super Doctors Rising Stars in 2013.

5. Kraft & Blumberg Have Known Each Other For At Least a Few Years

Dana Blumberg and Robert Kraft have known each other for at least a few years. In 2017, they were photographed together at an event for the Elton John AIDS Foundation in New York City. The above photo is from that event.

Blumberg is 45 and Kraft is 78. He was previously linked to longtime girlfriend Ricki Lander, 39. But their relationship status was unclear following Kraft’s arrest. They were off-and-on for approximately seven years.

READ NEXT: Archbishop of San Antonio Apologizes For Tweeting About President Trump