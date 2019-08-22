Chuyen Vo: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Chuyen Vo, a 51-year-old Huntington Beach man accused of murdering a Cal State consultant/former administrator, was the victim’s co-worker, police say.

Fullerton Police Chief Robert Dunn said in a news conference that, on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, Vo was placed under arrest at his home in Huntington Beach for the slaying of Steven Shek Keung Chan, a retired administrator who had returned to university employ. Dunn said authorities believe Chuyen Vo acted alone “during the planning and commission of this murder.” The Daily Titan reports that Vo is also known as Chris Chuyen Vo.

He defined Vo and Chan as co-workers but wouldn’t comment on the work relationship more than that. Authorities are still working to figure out the motive. They conducted surveillance as part of the investigation, according to Dunn. Chan was working in the International Relations Office as a consultant, although he was previously a budget director at the university.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Vo Worked in the University’s Extended Education Department

Earlier today, flowers were placed at the site of where Steven Shek Keung Chan was fatally stabbed in the College Park parking lot. #CSUF pic.twitter.com/DahwdpSLCN — Jordan Mendoza (@jord_mendoza) August 20, 2019

Authorities didn’t specify the kind of work that Vo did. However, the Daily Titan reported that Vo “was a full-time staff employee in the University Extended Education department working in Budget and Finance at Cal State Fullerton when Chan was killed.”

There are several articles referring to a Chuyen Vo in articles about outstanding staff and honoring staff for length of service that come up in abbreviated form on the university’s website. They appear to have been deleted, however. Some of those articles refer to Chris Chuyen Vo.

A press release from the Fullerton Police Department said that Cal State Fullerton Police received a 911 call on August 19, 2019 at about 8:27 a.m. reporting “a male down, bleeding from the head” in the parking lot of Cal State Fullerton, 600 Langsdorf.

Police responded and found a 57-year-old man with numerous stab wounds. The victim was identified as Steven Shek Keung Chan. Officers tried to save his life, but Chan died at the scene, according to the press release.

The suspect was originally described as “an Asian male in his mid-20’s with black hair wearing a black windbreaker and black pants.” He was last seen running northbound on Langsdorf, and then eastbound on Nutwood Avenue. An extensive search was conducted for the suspect.

Police said they were concerned Vo could destroy evidence or flee.

The Fullerton president previously said of the victim: “Steven, who served as our CSUF Director of Budget and Finance and Student Services for University Extended Education from 2009 until his retirement in 2017, returned to campus as a special consultant in early 2019 to provide his sage guidance and wisdom. I did not have the honor of knowing Steven personally or working with him directly, but over the past few hours, in providing a shoulder to lean on for those who were close to him, it is clear that he was beloved for his commitment to and passion for both Cal State Fullerton and our Titan Family.”

2. Vo Received a Campus Award & Authorities Found an ‘Incendiary Device’ at the Scene of the Homicide

Vo was recognized on campus before the murder in a positive light. According to Daily Titan, Vo “was awarded the Titan Excellence Award in 2010 and was recognized for the 10 Years of Service award in 2017.”

Authorities discovered a backpack “believed to have been left by the suspect” located underneath the victim’s vehicle, according to the police press release.

Inside the backpack, authorities discovered an “incendiary device, along with numerous items that were consistent with a kidnapping attempt or plot, including zip ties, wigs, and other disguise materials” as well as a knife that was not used in the homicide.

There were items in the backpack that were “disturbing to say the least” and indicated that the backpack was crucial in solving the case. “We are confident the backpack did belong to the suspect,” said Dunn. “At this point, he (Vo) is in custody for murder.” He said it’s possible there could be additional charges.

The device was described as “crude” and as “something capable of starting a fire,” according to The Los Angeles Times.

“The victim involved was in his late 50s, and was a retired administrator working as a consultant on campus. Previous reports incorrectly indicate he was a faculty member,” Cal State Fullerton wrote.

3. Vo Is Accused of Targeting Chan in the Attack

Authorities said they don’t believe the attack was random.

Rather, investigators believe that Chan “was specifically targeted in the attack” and also believed the suspect was injured and may have suffered lacerations to his hands.

Dunn didn’t want to detail how Vo was located because he didn’t want to harm the ongoing prosecution and investigation.

The motive – “the whys and hows” – will be answered in the next couple days and weeks, said Dunn, declining to explain whether authorities think the motive for the attack was professional or personal.

Vo is being held without bail.

4. Vo Is Accused of Fleeing the Scene in a BMW

Security footage of the assailant in the fatal stabbing of Steven Shek Keung Chan has been released by the Fullerton police. https://t.co/pcAAPQSnLh pic.twitter.com/q268EaqHgG — Daily Titan (@thedailytitan) August 20, 2019

According to the press release, authorities obtained surveillance video that possibly showed the suspect running northwest of the crime scene, consistent with witness statements.

The suspect “was seen leaving a nearby parking lot east of the 57 freeway in a black 4-door sedan with black wheels and dark tinted windows.” Investigators believed it was a newer model BMW X6. Dunn indicated that police had increased their presence on campus to make the campus community feel safer and more comfortable.

He also wouldn’t discuss the murder weapon.

The victim was described to The Los Angeles Times as “a private man who mostly kept to himself and was methodical in his work.”

5. The University’s President Said Officers Worked ‘Tirelessly’ to Crack the Case

Cal State Fullerton International Student Services were closed for an emergency Monday, after Steven Shek Keung Chan, 57, was fatally stabbed in an adjacent parking lot. He was a former administrator with the program. @ocregister #CSUF #Fullerton pic.twitter.com/e4ij2PKUL5 — Eric Anthony Licas (@EricLicas) August 20, 2019

Authorities were working around the clock and hoped that Vo’s arrest would bring a sense of security back to the campus and community.

“I come here today with a heavy heart…and a deep sense of loss for our community…we have suffered a devastating tragedy that has hit close to home,” said Fram Virjee, the university’s president.

He commended nine campus law enforcement agencies that had worked “tirelessly” to apprehend a suspect. According to Virjee, “from the moment the call came in on Monday morning,” officers from multiple agencies “ran toward the danger.”

They tried to save Chan and immediately began tracking the suspect.

The university president repeatedly stressed that police worked to protect the campus, calling the men and women in uniform his heroes. “I am equally grateful this investigation led to this arrest,” he said.

He added it was “an isolated incident.”