David Hale Accused of Punching Andy Dick Out Cold

David Hale is accused of punching Andy Dick, knocking him out cold, outside of One Eyed Jacks in the French Quarter of New Orleans on August 10.

Hale, 46, was arrested and booked at the the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office on the morning of August 14, according to online records. Those records show that Hale is accused of second-degree battery and simple battery. A second-degree battery charge can fetch up to eight years in prison while a simple battery charge can carry a maximum of six months in prison. At the time of writing, no bail has been set for Hale.

Surveillance video from WWL-TV showed someone coming from behind Dick, 53, and knocking him to the ground with a single punch outside of the club along Toulouse Street at around 2:20 a.m. The video then shows the man pick up a beer bottle and escape from the scene. In the chaos, a woman can be seen tripping him up as he escapes. Dick’s head can be seen to hit something by the wall of the club before he collapses to the ground.

At the time of the punch, Dick had been signing autographs and posing for photos alongside musician Paris Dylan. Speaking to WVUE in New Orleans, Dick’s booking agent, Robert Couvillion, said, “When Andy got knocked out, he was out for 15 minutes on the ground. We thought he was dead. Then, when he did get up, he thought he was in LA. He was unresponsive, his eyes were swimming in his head and it was really bad. Extremely scary, we were in fear for his life.”

Couvillion told the station that after a few nights in a local hospital, Dick flew home to Los Angeles.

Dick said that he was “knocked out 100 percent for 15 minutes.” The controversial comedian was rushed to a local hospital where he was treated for bleeding on his brain.

NOLA.com reports that Hale’s friends identified him as the suspect to Dick’s camp shortly after the incident. The same report says that Hale allegedly punched another man at the scene. Dick has said that he does not know what provoked the attack. The New Orleans Police Department said in a statement that they have unsuccessfully attempted to meet with Dick about the alleged assault.

