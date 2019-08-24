How to Find Google’s Secret ‘Wizard of Oz’ Ruby Slippers Surprise

To celebrate the upcoming 80th anniversary of The Wizard of Oz, Google has embedded a secret surprise online for lovers of the iconic film, which was first released in theaters on August 25, 1939. The online search engine released their hidden ode to the beloved movie based on L. Frank Baum’s book series two days early, and if you know where to look, users online can be swept up in a tornado and taken to Oz just like the film’s heroine, Dorothy Gale.

Directed by Victor Fleming, the story of a young girl in Kansas, played by actress Judy Garland, traveling to the magical land of Oz with her dog Toto, and befriending “Hunk” the Scarecrow (Ray Bolger), “Zeke” the Cowardly Lion (Bert Lahr), and “Hickory” the Tin Man, The Wizard of Oz captured to hearts of viewers world-wide. “There’s no place like home” became a household phrase, and ruby shoes were never looked at the same.

In 1940, the film won an Oscar for Best Music, and Best Original Song for “Over the Rainbow.” The Wizard of Oz was also earned nominations for Best Picture, Best Cinematography, Art Direction, and Special Effects. The Best Movie Oscar was given to Victor Fleming’s other behemoth of a movie released that same year, Gone With the Wind. Starring Vivian Leigh and Clark Gable, Fleming also took home the trophy for Best Director.

While The Wizard of Oz was remembered at the Academy Awards for the film’s 75th anniversary five years ago, where Garland’s children, Liza Minelli, Lorna Luft and Joey Luft gathered before Pink performed a tribute of “Over the Rainbow,” it’s fun to see Google doing something special online to commemorate this memorial year.

How to Find Google Search’s Magic Ruby Slippers

It’s absolutely worth taking 10 seconds out of your day to discover the hidden magic in Dorothy’s ruby red slippers, and listed below are the simple steps to find and experience Google’s secret Easter egg to celebrate The Wizard of Oz.

1. Open up Google on the home page. In the search box, type in “The Wizard of Oz,” and press ENTER.

2. On the right hand side of the page, you’ll see a collage of photos from the film, along with a brief description. In line with the movie title, there will be a pair of red slippers with pink stars flashing.

3. Click on the red slippers emoticon and watch your Google page transform! The heels will click three times, and you’ll hear Garland’s voice say, “There’s no place like home” three times before your entire screen will do multiple 360-degree spins into sepia tinted, black and white color.

4. Where the red slippers used to appear, now a tornado emoticon appears in its place, spinning on its axis. To return your screen back to its normal color, click on the tornado.

5. A house will pop out of the whirling tornado, and you’ll hear Garland’s voice yell, “Auntie Em!” just before screen page spins back into modern color, and your Google appears normal.

