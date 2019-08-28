Hurricane Dorian Bahamas: Projected Path & Forecast

Hurricane Dorian is heading toward the Bahamas, expected to arrive in the area over the weekend. According to the latest path projected by the National Hurricane Center, Dorian will strengthen to a Category 1 storm as it approaches the northern islands of the Bahamas.

“The threat of tropical storm or hurricane conditions, along with storm surge, in the northwestern Bahamas and along portions of the Florida east coast, have increased. Residents in these areas should monitor the progress of Dorian and ensure that they have their hurricane plan in place,” the National Hurricane Center posted on Wednesday morning.

Dorian is currently moving northwest at 13 mph and is located approximately 85 miles from Saint Croix.

The current path — in the model used by the NHC — has Dorian heading north of the Bahamas and not making landfall. The storm is expected to strengthen in the warm Bahamian waters before arriving on Florida’s east coast as a Category 2 early Monday.

It is important to note that the margin of error is about 200 miles and it’s possible for Dorian to shift north — or south — over the next few days. A shift south could bring more severe weather to the Bahamas. Whether you live in the Bahamas, or you’re planning on visiting the area this holiday weekend, you are encouraged to watch the weather closely so that you can be prepared for what’s to come.

Here’s what you need to know:

Most Islands in theBahamas Will See Increased Rain & Wind From Dorian but a Direct hit Is not Expected

As of Wednesday morning, the National Hurricane Center does not predict that Dorian will make landfall in the Bahamas. Instead, the storm appears to sneak above Grand Bahama Island, bringing heavy rain and some wind to the area, located on the south side of storm’s center.

Tropical-storm-force winds will arrive in the area on Friday night and into Saturday morning. Wind speeds will increase on Saturday and into Sunday. Several inches of rain could fall in the Bahamas, but projected rain totals will not be estimated until the storm’s path is a bit more solidified.

“At the very least, a swath of building seas, rough surf, heavy rain, and gusty winds will spread northwestward along the path of the tropical cyclone,” Accuweather reports.

The report indicates that there will be “lesser impacts” across the southern Bahamian Islands if the storm stays its current course or shifts north.

The worst of the storm should pull out of the Bahamas on Sunday night.

Delays & Cancellations Are Expected When it Comes to Flights & Cruises Headed for the Bahamas

Any travel to the Bahamas could be subject to delays or cancellations as Dorian approaches. Depending on the storm’s track, flights in and out of Nassau could be delayed or canceled due to the unsteady air mass, wind, and overall unfavorable conditions.

If you are heading out on a cruise this weekend, you may find that your cruise’s itinerary has changed. It’s also possible that cruises headed out on Sunday or Monday will be completely canceled.

Some airlines are allowing passengers to make changes without penalization and other airlines are offering vouchers for canceled flights. It is important to check with your airline if you have plans to travel to any areas that Dorian could impact.

Cruise companies are also making changes in light of this storm. According to USA Today, Royal Caribbean modified the itineraries for three of its ships — Allure of the Seas, Harmony of the Seas, and Symphony of the Seas — to avoid the brunt of the storm. Disney Cruise Lines has also made some itinerary changes.

Norwegian Cruise Lines has not announced any changes or cancellations at this time, but there is a scheduled cruise set to embark from Port Canaveral on Monday afternoon that could be affected.

