Will Hurricane Dorian Hit Florida? See the Latest GFS & Euro Models

Will Hurricane Dorian hit Florida? That question is on the minds of many this afternoon as the National Hurricane Center has issued warnings ahead of the Tropical Storm’s increase in strength. Dorian isn’t officially a hurricane just yet but is expected to become a hurricane in the coming days.

Dorian is making its way due west, headed toward the Lesser Antilles islands, with Puerto Rico in its path. Folks in Florida are watching and waiting, wondering if Dorian will make landfall in the Sunshine State.

Most local meteorologists will tell you that it’s too early to accurately predict where this storm will go and exactly how strong it will become, but some weather models give a good indication of what to expect in the coming week.

“Here’s the latest on Tropical Storm Dorian. It’s a long way out, but this is a VERY tough spot for a tropical system to pose a large threat to our area. Lots of [sheer], dry air, and most importantly, the islands make it rather unlikely this becomes a large threat. We never say never this early on, but the odds are certainly in our favor. Things can, and usually DO change,” explained Tampa-based meteorologist Denis Phillips.

Here’s what you need to know:

Early GFS & Euro Models Suggest That Dorian Won’t Have a Big Impact on Florida & May Even Weaken After Hitting Land

Early computer models show different paths for Dorian, but the majority do take the storm south of Florida. There is one projected path, however, that shows the storm making landfall in Miami before traveling diagonally across the state, winding up north of Tampa before heading back out into the Gulf.

Check out the GFS model in the photos below.

Things look vastly different when it comes to the Euro model. The Euro appears to show Dorian falling apart after coming into contact with land. It also shows the hurricane moving south of Florida and gaining steam in the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, where it could strengthen. The worry at that point becomes landfall somewhere in Texas. Check out the Euro model below.

Just looking at 6Z legacy GFS, #Dorian (#05L) barely survives the Greater Antilles, at day 10 is a hurricane in the Gulf headed in the general direction of deep South Texas. via @TropicalTidbits New GFS, zilch, a single ensemble has a TD or weak TS. pic.twitter.com/vB716LdjiR — (((Ed Moran))) (@EdMoran1964) August 25, 2019

Florida Could Start to See Some Rainy Weather by Labor Day

Dorian is moving slowly but swiftly and should be approaching the U.S. by Sunday, September 1, or Monday, September 2. Depending on how strong the storm becomes and whether or not it picks up speed, the chance for rainy weather in Florida will increase on the second half of the holiday weekend.

As you can see in the map above, provided by the National Hurricane Center, Dorian is expected to become a hurricane on Wednesday morning. Over the course of about 24 hours, he is expected to lose some steam and to be downgraded to a Tropical Storm before becoming just a Tropical Depression by Friday morning, after his run-in with Hispaniola.

It’s where Dorian goes from there that is uncertain at this time. For those wishing to stay on top of this information, the National Hurricane Center updates its maps and tracks at least once per day. You can check out the NHC website here.

READ NEXT: Photos of Hurricane Irma Damage in Tampa, Florida