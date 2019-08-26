Will Hurricane Dorian Hit Disney World? Euro Model Shows Possible Florida Impact

Will Hurricane Dorian hit Disney World? At this time, the storm’s path after it hits Hispaniola is unclear, but the latest models show it moving swiftly west toward the United States. The storm is expected to have some impact on Florida, but it likely will not be a hurricane — or even a tropical storm — at that time.

According to Tampa-area meteorologist Denis Phillips, both the GFS and the Euro computer models predict that Dorian will completely fall apart after making landfall in the Dominican Republic. While the weather system is still expected to move towards Florida’s east coast, the winds and heavy rains will be significantly weaker in this scenario.

“After crossing the island, there is a decent chance whatever is left will approach the Southeast side of Florida. At this point, it should be weak, but it depends on track and intensity after hitting the islands. This is really the only question mark in the forecast. Where it goes from there,” Phillips wrote on Facebook on Monday morning.

If Dorian makes landfall and travels across the state, there will likely be increased rain chances in the Orlando area.

Walt Disney World is known for keeping guests apprised of inclement weather and its potential to impact their stays. As of Monday, the company has not issued a statement of any kind in regard to Dorian.

Here’s what you need to know:

Disney World Is Located About 50 Miles from Florida’s East Coast

Walt Disney World is located inland, approximately 50 miles from Florida’s east coast. As it stands today, Dorian appears to make landfall in Florida, somewhere between Port St. Lucie and Port Canaveral. According to the latest Euro model, the storm will travel through Florida, heading toward Tallahassee. By that time, the storm is expected to be extremely weak — these systems do not thrive over land, after all.

You can see the latest Euro run below.

Euro model on board of making #Dorian a threat to Florida over Labor Day weekend. We'll know by the end of the day tomorrow how likely the chances are. pic.twitter.com/PFk0G1rshS — Andrew Wulfeck (@andrewwulfeck) August 26, 2019

The spaghetti models below show the predicted paths of Dorian. As you can see, most of the tracks take the storm over Florida. There are a couple of outliers, as with any storm, that would see Dorian making a turn due north (in pink) or due south (in black). These are far less likely scenarios, but still possible.

Not looking like anything significant at this time but current model guidance takes #Dorian in the general direction of Florida with potential arrival time next weekend. Nothing to worry about right now but something to watch. pic.twitter.com/EvWSOJ5Gvg — Jackson Dill (@Jackson_Dill) August 26, 2019

It’s still possible that Dorian could take a turn and head more north, up the coast of Florida. The strength of the storm is still in question and could impact where it goes after leaving the warm Caribbean waters.

As far as timing goes, Dorian — or what’s left of the hurricane — will be knocking on Florida’s doorstep on Sunday, September 1, and will likely make landfall sometime on Monday, September 2.

Orlando’s Weekend Weather Looks Seasonally ‘Normal’ for Labor Day Weekend

As of now, the weather in the Orlando area looks seasonally normal without too much to fuss about. The holiday weekend will be hot — in the high 80s — with a chance of a thunderstorm each day.

According to Orlando’s WESH, each day over the weekend looks about the same.

“A few thunderstorms possible. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 70s.”

It is entirely possible — and likely — that this forecast will change as Dorian becomes more predictable in the coming days. By Wednesday or Thursday, the forecast will be more definitive.

If you are planning on visiting Walt Disney World this weekend, make sure to bring a raincoat or a poncho. The same thing goes for almost any summer day that you spend in Florida.

