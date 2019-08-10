Ivy Anderson Dead: WHNT Reporter Dies Tragically at 22

Ivy Anderson, a reporter with WHNT in Alabama, has died at the age of 22. Anderson passed away less than a week after her 22nd birthday. Her cause of death has not been made public.

Anderson’s death was announced in a Facebook post from WHNT’s anchor Jerry Hayes. Hayes said in his post that Anderson had died in her sleep. While the station’s general manager, Stan Pylant, said in a statement, “We’re heart-broken to hear this news. She had much more of her life to live and leaves us way too soon. Ivy was a rising star and hard-working journalist. Our hearts go out to her family, friends and colleagues. We’re hurting and we are missing her greatly.”

Anderson had been working at WHNT since graduating from the University of Alabama in January 2019. She had been working as a multimedia journalist with the station. Anderson was a native of Chattanooga, Tennessee. Upon taking a role at WHNT, Anderson told the station’s website, “I’m excited to tell northern Alabama’s stories and meet all the great people throughout the area. So far I love everything about Huntsville.”

WHNT described Anderson’s death as being “of natural causes” and the station’s report says that Anderson “suddenly died.” The medical examiner’s report on Anderson’s death will not be publicly available for three months. The WHNT article pays tribute to her saying, “We are so blessed to have worked with her and gotten to know her. Ivy had a wonderful heart, great humor and a passion that came through in her life and work.”

The Chattanoogan reports that Anderson was a 2015 graduate of Signal Mountain High School where she was also on the school’s cheerleading squad. Anderson was a Magna Cum Laude graduate in Bachelor of Arts in Communication and Information Sciences Degree from the University of Alabama in 2019. Anderson was in the Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority. Prior to working for WHNT, Anderson interned for WTVC in 2017 and worked for a time at WVUA in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, the Chattanoogan report says.

Anderson’s family obituary refers to her by the name Ivy Snow Ervin.

At the time of her death, Anderson was in a relationship with fellow University of Alabama graduate, Forrest Petty. Petty studied criminology and counter-terrorism at the school. According to his LinkedIn page, Petty works for Science Applications International Corporation, a government technology contractor. Like Anderson, Petty lives in Huntsville, Alabama.

Many of Anderson’s friends and colleagues have taken to social media to pay tribute to this talented journalist. Here are some of the most poignant messages:

There are some people in life you instantly click with. You get them… they get you. And you always look out for one another. That was us. I was lucky to work with and mentor @IvyAndersonTV But I was even more lucky to have her as one of my closest friends. pic.twitter.com/PPxkYLSKoU — Chelsea Brentzel (@ChelseaBrentzel) August 10, 2019

I will forever admire this girl’s passion. I love you, @IvyAndersonTV. https://t.co/aIbpcdk66r — Lauren Harksen (@LaurenHarksen) August 10, 2019

A lovely tribute to @IvyAndersonTV. Well done @gregscrews and @whnt News 19 team. ❤️❤️❤️ She is fiercely missed. https://t.co/snb5GEHYFy — Meredith Cummings (@MereCummings) August 10, 2019

So grateful I had the pleasure of knowing you and working with you @IvyAndersonTV at WVUA 23. You will be missed tremendously. May your memory be eternal. https://t.co/A4mBU2vCgP — Ensley Nichols WMAZ (@ensleynichols) August 10, 2019

My sweet work bestie went to eternal rest, unexpectedly. Newsies know that work friendships are one of a kind. Everyone please take a minute to reach out to a friend you haven’t seen in a while, you never know what crazy cards life will deal you. I love you Ivy. @IvyAndersonTV pic.twitter.com/8f9yTE00Ng — Kate Cornell WJTV (@KateCornellTV) August 10, 2019

I gave this mug to @IvyAndersonTV on her birthday last Sunday. She was so excited to have a new mug to keep on her desk. While I’m struggling to find strength, I find peace knowing she created and lived a life she loved. ❤️ @whnt pic.twitter.com/HUxhF01ng4 — Chelsea Brentzel (@ChelseaBrentzel) August 10, 2019

