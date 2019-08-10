Jeffrey Epstein Camera Malfunction: No Proof for Rumor, But Other Questions Remain

Rumors have been circulating ever since Jeffrey Epstein was found dead that cameras at the prison malfunctioned the night of his death. However, at this point it’s not known if there were any cameras recording Epstein and, if there were, whether they were working or recorded footage. The person who started the camera malfunction rumor didn’t provide sources at the time to verify his tweet. However, there are plenty of other questions surrounding Epstein’s death that have led some officials to call for a deeper investigation. Read on to learn more about the rumor and how it got started, along with questions that have led officials to seek an investigation into Epstein’s death.

The Camera Malfunction Rumor Started with a Tweet that Did Not Cite Proof or Sources

Michael Coudrey seems to have started the camera malfunction rumor on Twitter. He wrote: “BREAKING: Alleged ‘camera malfunction’ last night at MCC where Jeffrey Epstein was locked up.” Coudrey has a blue check next to his name on Twitter, so his account has been verified as authentic. He is not a bot.

Coudrey did not provide proof to his tweet or any sources to verify why he wrote about the camera malfunction on Twitter.

He posted later on Facebook that reporters should be demanding the release of the camera footage. He wrote: “Reporters should be demanding the release of the camera footage. How this individual committed ‘suicide’ while on suicide watch and being monitored in prison is outrageous. Extremely convienent for the rich and powerful he was connected with though.” [sic]

His post included a reference to his mention earlier about a camera malfunction.

Coudrey is listed on Twitter as being an entrepreneur, CEO of YukoSocial, and the co-founder of NewRightUS. YukoSocial is a company that helps people optimize their social media presence, according to the website. The site says: “Yuko Social is a team of millennial social media experts here to help with all your social media needs. Our team of specialists work to drive traffic, increase engagement and develop your brands online presence.” [sic] Coudrey’s Facebook page explains YukoSocial a little more, explaining that it’s a political social media firm that specializes in “information warfare” and has a client list that includes U.S. Representatives, political figures, and candidate hopefuls. They are based in LA.

Before his tweet about the camera malfunction, Coudrey had visited The Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC) in person and recorded people on the premises telling journalists to leave the area.

Correctional guards at the The Metropolitan Correctional Center where Jeffrey Epstein was allowed to "commit suicide" are now aggressively pushing civilians and journalists off the public streets near the facility.#EpsteinMurder pic.twitter.com/ZI7hgeXGp5 — Michael Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) August 10, 2019

The Warden of the The Metropolitan Correctional Center, Shirley Skipper-Scott, is apparently here, in one of the worst PR days for this facility since the Obama days. His plates are from New Jersey btw. pic.twitter.com/Z1NPxSl8v5 — Michael Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) August 10, 2019

Some people on Twitter were quick to point out that nothing had been said to substantiate the camera malfunction claim.

There is a blue check claiming, without citation, that there was a security camera “malfunction” last night before Jeffrey Epstein hung himself. Be skeptical. This person is not a reporter and this is not being reported anywhere else. — Ashe Schow (@AsheSchow) August 10, 2019

How news works today. Make some statement without backing evidence and put "alleged" in front of it to make it not falsifiable. So "alleged 'camera malfunction'" becomes part of the Epstein narrative when it's as valid as "Russian bots." https://t.co/A6wt3G8zCk — Jerry C (@JerryChilds) August 10, 2019

On Instagram, Coudrey said that he has more information coming soon.

He wrote: “Reporters should be demanding the release of the camera footage. How this individual committed “suicide’ while on suicide watch and being monitored in prison is outrageous. Extremely convienent for the rich and powerful he was connected with though. I stopped by the MCC where Epstein was being held this morning while in NYC. More to come soon.” [sic]

It should be emphasized that we don’t know if the cameras were working or not, or if any footage was recorded. There have been no official statements about the cameras as of the time of this article’s publication. NBC News reported that “some” cells in the MCC have cameras. We’ll update this story if more information about the cameras and whether or not they were working is released.

Officials Are Calling for an Investigation Because of Odd Circumstances Surrounding Epstein’s Death

There’s no proof to back up the camera malfunction rumor, but there are plenty of other questions surrounding Epstein’s death. In fact, there are so many questions that people on both sides of the political divide are seeking answers.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted “We need answers. Lots of them.”

We need answers. Lots of them.https://t.co/4DMckiZnVB — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 10, 2019

Attorney General William Barr has ordered Inspector General to investigate. He released a statement saying: “I was appalled to learn that Jeffrey Epstein was found dead early this morning from an apparent suicide while in federal custody. Mr. Esptein’s death raises serious questions that must be answered. In addition to the FBI’s investigation, I have consulted with the Inspector General who is opening an investigation into the circumstances of Mr. Epstein’s death.”

Attorney General Barr says he’s “appalled” by Jeffrey Epstein’s death & has ordered the inspector general to investigate pic.twitter.com/ga6x0kg0RK — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 10, 2019

The serious questions that were raised are numerous. Here’s a look at some of them.

First, Epstein was already found unconscious in his jail cell last month with marks on his neck, Reuters reported. He had been on suicide watch, but had recently been taken off suicide watch sometime in the two weeks before his death, CNBC reported.

Carol Leonnig of The Washington Post tweeted: “People close to Epstein fear he was murdered…as Epstein told authorities someone tried to kill him in a previous incident weeks earlier. He was described as being in good spirits in recent days…”

Epstein was in the Special Housing Unit of MCC, not on suicide watch like people thought.

So it seems that Epstein was in the Special Housing Unit (SHU) but not recently on suicide watch, which according to BOP’s Suicide Prevention Program, requires removal from the SHU. https://t.co/1fQc18NVbt pic.twitter.com/L2DrAr7xqm — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) August 10, 2019

Epstein was found dead shortly before 7 a.m. Eastern. NBC News said he appeared to have hanged himself. The Justice Department’s official statement reads:

On Saturday, August 10, 2019, at approximately 6:30 a.m., inmate Jeffrey Edward Epstein was found unresponsive in his cell in the Special Housing Unit from an apparent suicide at the Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC) in New York, New York. Life-saving measures were initiated immediately by responding staff. Staff requested emergency medical services (EMS) and life-saving efforts continued. Mr. Epstein was transported by EMS to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, and subsequently pronounced dead by hospital staff. The FBI is investigating the incident.”

A source told Reuters that two MCC guards are supposed to make separate checks on prisoners every 30 minutes. However, this procedure wasn’t followed the night that Epstein died.

Because of these questions, officials are calling for an investigation into Epstein’s death.

