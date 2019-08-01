Your Must-See News Headlines for Today, August 1

Researchers have discovered a “Super-Earth” that could be habitable for humans. Read on for more details about this planet called “GJ 357 d.”

It’s been 50 years since the historic music festival Woodstock took place in upstate New York. But the event planned to celebrate the anniversary is no longer happening.

And an Arizona man took an unconventional approach to find a new job. See what he did to end up with hundreds of offers.

TOP STORY: Astronomers Discovered a Planet Similar to Earth

.@NASA_TESS observations led to the discovery of three planets around a star known as GJ 357, which is located just 31 light-years away. The outermost planet, GJ 357 d, orbits within the star’s so-called habitable zone. Learn more here: https://t.co/iTxgSASv7l pic.twitter.com/29s3RJTV8h — NASA_TESS (@NASA_TESS) July 31, 2019

There is a planet located about 31 light-years away from Earth that may be able to support human life, according to researchers at Cornell University. The team at the Carl Sagan Institute, led by Director Lisa Kaltenegger, made their discovery using the NASA Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite. (For context on how far away it is, one light-year is equivalent to 6 trillion miles).

The team found a system of three planets, located in the Hydra constellation, near a star called GJ 357. The outermost planet in the system, referred to as GJ 357 d, is the planet that has astronomers excited. It is about twice the size of Earth and likely weighs about six times more. It orbits its star in just over 55 days.

Astronomers next need to figure out whether the planet has an atmosphere, according to the research paper. Study co-author Diana Kossakowski explained on NASA’s website, “If the planet has a dense atmosphere, which will take future studies to determine, it could trap enough heat to warm the planet and allow liquid water on its surface.” Meaning, it could support human life.

However, if the planet does not have an atmosphere, it would be far too cold to live on. The temperature on the surface would likely be at least 64 degrees below zero Fahrenheit. The research from the Cornell team is available online and you can read it in full here

WHAT’S BUZZING THAT HAS EVERYONE TALKING: Woodstock is Officially Canceled

ICYMI: The producers of Woodstock 50 announced Wednesday afternoon that the event has officially been canceled.https://t.co/bfRdwjwJgt — NPR (@NPR) August 1, 2019

The famed music festival Woodstock will not be resurrected for its 50 anniversary. The organizers announced on July 31 that the three-day event was canceled.

Woodstock had been planned for August 16-18. But organizers ran into several issues along the way, including where the festival would take place. It had been originally slated for Watkins Glen in upstate New York, but they didn’t get the proper permits, according to the Washington Post. In recent days, it was reported that there were talks of hosting it at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland.

Headlining musicians had also already dropped out. Artists who had performed at Woodstock in 1969, including Santana, John Fogerty, John Sebastian, and Country Joe McDonald, decided not to play after all. Other musicians including the Lumineers, Jay-Z, the Raconteurs, and Miley Cyrus also dropped out.

The organizers have released all of the artists from their contracts. Lead producer Michael Lang told NPR that many of the artists had already been paid. He, therefore, wanted to encourage them to donate the money to HeadCount, an organization that registers people to vote, or to “causes of their choice in the spirit of peace.”

OFF-BEAT: Laid Off Worker Gets Hundreds of Job Offers After Handing Out His Resume on a Street Corner

I was driving down Camelback Rd in Phx near my office and saw this guy on the side of the road with a smile in 110-degree heat, with a sign asking people to take his resume. I love that he was not asking for a handout, just for people to consider him for a job. #pleaseshare #job pic.twitter.com/5QAUpCkGWk — MelissaDiGianfilippo (@MelissaPR) July 23, 2019

Patrick Hoagland used to work at a metal recycling company in the Phoenix area. After being laid off, he was doing everything he could to find another job, but nothing was sticking.

After a few weeks, Hoagland decided to stand at a busy intersection and hand out his resume. He told CNN that even if the plan was “silly,” he “figured, why not? There are millions of people in Phoenix driving around, someone might hire me.” Hoagland printed more than 200 copies and began his self-promotion plan.

One of the people who took his resume was Melissa DiGianfilippo, who owns a PR and marketing agency. She didn’t have a job for him, but she shared Hoagland’s story on social media. She never expected the post to go viral, but that’s exactly what happened.

DiGianfilippo told CNN that the post she put on Linkedin was shared thousands of times. Hoagland received hundreds of job offers. He accepted one from a company called Flatline Concrete Grinding in Phoenix.

DAILY NEWS ROUNDUP

WATCH: Video shows the chaotic moments as a wave pool in China malfunctions, turning it into a "tsunami pool" and injuring several tourists https://t.co/EImfg01DXx — Heavy.com (@HeavySan) July 31, 2019

Dozens of people were injured when a technical glitch turned a wave pool into a tsunami. See the video here.

Former American Idol singer Antonella Barba faces a minimum of 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute 830 grams of fentanyl.

Texas mother Samantha Grace Vaughan made headlines for her smiling mugshot.

Who do you think “won” night two of the Democratic primary debate? Vote here.

Hamza bin Laden, the son of Osama bin Laden, is dead, according to U.S. officials cited by NBC News.

The Game of Thrones finale script has been released on Emmys.com.

CHECK THIS OUT: Airline Worker Greets Passengers From the Overheard Bin

I can’t get over how weird I find this. @SouthwestAir please get it together pic.twitter.com/bEHkMMgGXU — Verny Vern (@Disko_InVERNo) July 29, 2019

A flight attendant for Southwest Airlines decided to lighten the mood during the workday on Monday. As passengers boarded the plane in Nashville, she greeted them while rolling around in the overhead compartment!

One passenger recorded the prank, writing on Twitter, “I can’t get over how weird I find this. @SouthwestAir please get it together.”

The company appeared to laugh it off in a statement to CBS News, explaining that Southwest flight attendants are “known for demonstrating their sense of humor and unique personalities. “In this instance, one of our flight attendants attempted to have a brief moment of fun with customers during boarding. Of course, this is not our normal procedure, and Southwest Crews always maintain safety as their top priority.”

