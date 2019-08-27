Tim Mynett: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tim Mynett is a political aide and strategist who has been accused by his wife of ending their marriage over a romantic affair with Rep. Ilhan Omar.

Rumors have circulated in the past year on various occasions, regarding Omar’s professional or personal relationship to Mynett. They have been photographed together in multiple instances. But information in a divorce filing acquired by The New York Post sheds new light on their alleged romantic relationship: Mynett’s wife, Beth Jordan Mynett, claims her husband left her for Omar in April.

Neither Mynett nor Omar have responded to these allegations.

Here’s what you need to know about Tim Mynett:

1. Mynett’s Wife, Beth Jordan Mynett, Claims Her Husband’s Alleged ‘Affair’ With Omar Caused Their Divorce

According to The New York Post, Mynett’s wife, Beth Jordan Mynett, has cited an extramarital affair as the reason for her divorce filing. Specifically, she claims her husband “made a shocking declaration of love” for Omar before telling his wife he was leaving her for the Congresswoman.

Per the publication, a partial excerpt of the court filing reads, “The parties physically separated on or about April 7, 2019, when Defendant told Plaintiff that he was romantically involved with and in love with another woman, Ilhan Omar.”

The court papers further allege Beth’s belief that Mynett’s travel for Omar was personally, rather than professionally, motivated: “Defendant’s more recent travel and long work hours now appear to be more related to his affair with Rep. Omar than with his actual work commitments.”

According to The Post, Beth is seeking full custody of her son in the divorce. She further alleges in the court filing that Mynett “put their son in harm’s way” by bringing him out in public with Omar, “who at the time garnered a plethora of media attention along with death threats.”

Beth, 55, is a physician, according to the publication.

2. Mynett & Omar Have Been Photographed Holding Hands & Getting Dinner Together in the Past

DAILY MAIL: Is Ilhan Omar having an affair with this Dem strategist? The man she was holding hands with at a secluded eatery is Tim Mynett, who has constantly been by her side, left his physician wife and was paid $250K by her campaign https://t.co/obLV0lDyKX — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 7, 2019

This isn’t the first time that rumors have circulated around the relationship between Omar and Mynett. DailyMail reported photographs of the two getting dinner and holding hands in May; of course, it’s entirely possible that they were just getting dinner for professional reasons, given their shared line of work.

Both Omar and Mynett have children. Mynett has a 13-year-old son with his estranged wife, Beth, and Omar has three children with her first ex-husband.

3. Mynett Has Served as an Aide & Strategist for a Number of Progressive Politicians

The 37-year-old congresswoman and mom of three paid Tim Mynett and his E. Street Group approximately $230,000 through her campaign since 2018 for fundraising consulting, digital communications, Internet advertising and travel expenses. https://t.co/v4tpq3zxwK — Claire Voltaire (@Claire_Voltaire) August 27, 2019

Mynett, 38, has worked as a political aide and strategist for many politicians, including Omar. Multiple publications have reported that Omar’s campaign has paid Myett’s consulting group, E Street Group, over $230,000 since 2018, for consulting services.

Mynett has also worked for another Minnesota politician in the past: Keith Ellison.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Mynett attended college at the State University of New York at Albany, earning a degree in Political Science and graduating in 2003. Since then, he’s worked as a Foundation Manager at the Alliance for Justice, an Associate at the Ashmead Group, and a Senior Director at New Partners, before joining the E Street Group, where he works now.

4. Mynett Is a Partner at E Street Group

Mynett’s current position is as a partner at E Street Group, a self-described “progressive consulting firm”. The site’s mission reads, “We are: storytellers focused on building authentic brands, modern campaigners driven by data, constant planners focused on the path to victory and strategic partners dedicated to building sustained power.”

E Street Group is only accepting new clients by referral, per its site. According to Mynett’s LinkedIn, he has had his role as partner for over a year, having begun in July 2018. Prior to that he worked as a principal for the Mynett Group for just under five years.

His role at the Mynett Group reads, “Providing high-level fundraising expertise to Members of Congress, candidates for elected office, nonprofits, and political organizations. The Mynett Group develops and executes strategic finance plans for a select group of national clients.”

5. Omar Has Been Married Twice; She Split From Her Second Husband, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, in 2018

Omar has been married twice. First, she married a man named Ahmed Hirsi, who she called “the love of her love” in a statement. They separated in 2008, according to her statement, after seven years of marriage. Omar then married her second husband, British citizen Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, in 2009. They divorced in 2011.

Omar provided a full statement accounting for her marital timeline in order to squash entirely unfounded rumors that she had married her brother when she married Elmi. She said in the statement, “Insinuations that Ahmed Nur Said Elmi is my brother are absurd and offensive.”

In that statement, Omar said she had “reconciled” with her first husband, Ahmed Hirsi, and that they had been together since 2011. It’s unclear if they’re still together.