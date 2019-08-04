El Paso Walmart Shooting Victims: Photos & Tributes

Jordan Anchondo, a mother of three credited with saving the life of her infant son, was named as the first deceased victim in the horrific Walmart shooting in El Paso, Texas, that took the lives of at least 20 people and wounded another 26.

Her sister, Leta Jamrowski, confirmed to the Associated Press that Anchondo, 25, had died in the horrific attack. She was shopping for back-to school supplies, according to AP.

The Texas governor said in a news conference that 20 people died in the shooting, and more than two dozen were injured. “We as a state unite in support of the victims and their family members,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said. “We want to do all we can to assist them.” An infant is among the dead.

Authorities are investigating a possible manifesto tied to the shooter. Whether there is a hate crime motive is also under investigation. The manifesto rants about immigration and politics. Authorities are still working to definitively authenticate it, however.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced that three of the deceased victims are Mexican citizens, and six of the wounded are Mexican citizens. Three of those wounded were named by Mexican officials as 45-year-old Mario de Alba Montes, 44-year-old Olivia Mariscal Rodríguez and 10-year-old Erika de Alba Mariscal. “I regret the events in El Paso, Texas, neighboring town and brother of Ciudad Juarez and our nation,” he said on Twitter. “I send my condolences to the families of the victims, both American and Mexican.”

The governor called the shooting “one of the most deadly days in the history of Texas” and added that “Twenty innocent people from El Paso have lost their lives.” The FBI is involved in the investigation.

“We’re in shock over the tragic events at Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, where store 2201 & club 6502 are located. We’re praying for the victims, the community & our associates, as well as the first responders. We’re working closely with law enforcement & will update as appropriate,” Walmart wrote on Twitter.

Jordan Anchondo

According to the Associated Press, Anchondo died while trying to protect her infant son and “fell on him as she was shot.” The boy has broken bones but survived.

Jamrowski, the sister, told AP that the child “pretty much lived because she gave her life.” On Facebook, she wrote that she was married and from El Paso. Jordan filled her page with photos of her husband and children.

“From the baby’s injuries, they said that more than likely my sister was trying to shield him,” the sister said, according to News Observer. “So when she got shot she was holding him and she fell on him, so that’s why he broke some of his bones. So he pretty much lived because she gave her life.”

