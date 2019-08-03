FBI Investigating Possible Manifesto in El Paso Walmart Shooting

The attack that took the lives of at least 19 people is Patrick Crusius’ response to the “Hispanic invasion of Texas,” as noted in a manifesto purported to have been written by the alleged El Paso mass shooter.

“Even if other non-immigrant targets would have a greater impact, I can’t bring myself to kill my fellow Americans.”

The manifesto is called “The Inconvenient Truth.” It’s reported to have been authored and uploaded to the internet by the 21-year-old. In it, Crusius says, “My whole life I have been preparing for a future that currently doesn’t exist.”

Heavy called and left two messages with the FBI El Paso field office spokesperson Jeanette Harper Saturday afternoon to get confirmation of law enforcement’s investigation into the manifesto allegedly written by Crusius.

But CNN wrote, “…investigators are reviewing an online writing posted days before the shootings that may speak to a motive.”

CNN: The suspect in the deadly shootings at an El Paso shopping center is Patrick Crusius, 21, of Allen, Texas, three sources tell CNN. investigators are reviewing an online writing posted days before the shootings that may speak to a motive. — Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) August 3, 2019

The manifesto appeared on 4Chan and 8Chan, was reported to have been posted on Discord and was emailed to a number of news outlets.

He writes that he, “… didn’t spend much time at all preparing for this attack. Maybe a month, probably less. I have do this

before I lose my nerve. I figured that an under-prepared attack and a meh manifesto is better than no attack and no manifesto.”

In his manifesto, he writes, “My death is likely inevitable. If I’m not killed by the police, then I’ll probably be gunned down by one of the invaders. Capture in this case if far worse than dying during the shooting because I’ll get the death penalty anyway. Worse still is that I would live knowing that my family despises me. This is why I’m not going to surrender even if I run out of ammo. If I’m captured, it will be because I was subdued somehow. Remember: it is not cowardly to pick low hanging fruit. AKA Don’t attack heavily guarded areas to fulfill your super soldier COD fantasy. Attack low security targets. Even though you might out gun a security guard or police man, they likely beat you in armor, training and numbers. Do not throw away your life on an unnecessarily dangerous target,” he wrote. “If a target seems too hot, live to fight another day.”

It’s been reported he surrendered.

Told the El Paso Walmart shooter is 21-year-old Patrick Crusius. You could not want to hear this but white supremacist terrorism has to be named, confronted and stopped. That is how you defeat terrorists. We named Al Qaeda. We named ISIS. We have to name this. pic.twitter.com/TODh1aoZ87 — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) August 3, 2019

In the four page document, it’s clear that the writer blames Hispanics in particular for “America rotting from the inside out.” His ideology and socio-political opinions are built upon his issue with immigration.

But he also points to corporate America has bearing much of the blame for the disintegration of the country and takeover of Democrats to make the US a one-party state. He says, “immigration can only be detrimental to the future of America.

“Some sources say that in under two decades, half of American jobs will be lost to it. Of course some people will be retrained, but most will not. So it makes no sense to keep on letting millions of illegal or legal immigrants flood into the

United States, and to keep the tens of millions that are already here. Invaders who also have close to the highest birthrate of all ethnicities (sic) in America. In the near future, America will have to initiate a basic universal income to prevent widespread poverty and civil unrest as people lose their jobs.”

A law enforcement official in El Paso told me the Walmart shooter is in custody. Patrick Crusius of Dallas. Just turned 21 years old this week. pic.twitter.com/CEJh6rYij1 — Anna Giaritelli (@Anna_Giaritelli) August 3, 2019

Racist statement are found throughout the manifesto. He writes, “…the next logical step is to decrease the number of people in America using resources. If we can get rid of enough people, then our way of life can become more sustainable.”

And then he talks about the arsenal he’ll use in the attack.

In a matter-of-fact delivery, he wrote that the gun he’d use, would be the WASR 10. “I realized pretty quickly that this isn’t a great choice since it’s the civilian version of the ak47. It’s not designed to shoot rounds quickly, so it overheats massively after about 100 shots fired in quick succession. I’ll have to use a heat-resistant glove to get around this.”

He then described the bullets he’d use. Here he goes into disturbing and graphic detail about the lethal damage a bullet can do to a body.

Here’s the so-called manifesto titled “The Inconvenient Truth.’

The manifesto is a racist, white supremacist document.

“I am against race mixing because it destroys genetic diversity and creates identity problems. Also because it’s completely unnecessary and selfish. 2nd and 3rd generation Hispanics form interracial unions at much higher rates than average. Yet another reason to send them back. Cultural and racial diversity is largely temporary. Cultural diversity diminishes as stronger and/or more appealing cultures overtake weaker and/or undesirable ones. Racial diversity will disappear as either race mixing or genocide will take place. But the idea of deporting or murdering all non-white Americans is horrific. Many have been here at least as long as the whites, and have done as much to build our country. The best solution to this for now would be to divide America into a confederacy of territories with at least 1 territory for each race. This physical separation would nearly eliminate race mixing and improve social unity by granting each race self-determination within their respective territory(s).”

“I can no longer bear the shame of inaction knowing that our founding fathers have endowed me with the rights needed to save

our country from the brink destruction. Our European comrades don’t have the gun rights needed to repel the millions of invaders that plaque (sic) their country. They have no choice but to sit by and watch their countries burn. America can only be destroyed from the inside-out. If our country falls, it will be the fault of traitors. This is why I see my actions as faultless. Because this isn’t an act of imperialism but an act of preservation. America is full of hypocrites who will blast my actions as the sole result of racism and hatred of other countries, despite the extensive evidence of all the problems these invaders cause and will cause. People who are hypocrites because they support imperialistic wars that have caused the loss of tens of thousands of American lives and untold numbers of civilian lives. The argument that mass murder is okay when it is state sanctioned is absurd. Our government has killed a whole lot more people for a whole lot less.

He says “America will soon become a one party-state. The Democrat party will own America and they know it. They have already begun the transition by pandering heavily to the Hispanic voting bloc in the 1st Democratic Debate …Although the Republican Party is also terrible. Many factions within the Republican Party are pro-corporation. Procorporation = pro-immigration. But some factions within the Republican Party don’t prioritize corporations over our future”

He says his “… ideology has not changed for several years. My opinions on automation, immigration, and the rest predate Trump and his campaign for president. I putting this here because some people will blame the President…for the attack. This is not the case. ”

On his LinkedIn page, Crusius said he is “not really motivated to do anything more than what’s necessary to get by. Working in general sucks, but i guess a career in Software Development suits me well. I spend about 8 hours every day on the computer so that counts towards technology experience I guess. Pretty much just gonna see what technology careers present themselves to me; go with the wind.”

READ NEXT: Gilroy Garlic Festival Shooter Santino William Legan