10,000 Flock to Bernie Sanders’ Denver Rally the Day After His Birthday

Bernie Sanders just celebrated his birthday yesterday, turning 78. And today more than 10,000 people joined Bernie Sanders for a rally in Denver – his first rally in Colorado for his 2020 Presidential campaign. Read on to learn more about the rally and see crowd photos.
The last time Sanders was in Colorado, he was stumping for Gov. Jared Polis and Rep. Joe Neguse about 11 months ago, Denver Post reported. Now he returned for his own campaign.
The Official Count for the Denver Rally Was 10,253
The rally was held in downtown Denver on Monday night, September 9, 2019 at the Civic Center Park on 14th Avenue. The event started at 6 p.m.
According to Ari Rabin-Havt, Sanders’ deputy campaign manager, about 10,000 people attended tonight’s rally.
But the official count was 10,253, CBS News reported.
In fact, so many people were there that Ryan Haarer of 9 News in Denver said he’d rather “eat sand for dinner” than try to count all the people.
Of course, Sanders reminded the crowd during his speech that they are seeking a government to help everyone, not just the one percent. He said, “I am here to ask you to help me transform this country and create an economy and government that works for all of us, not just the one percent.”
He spoke about Medicare for All and healthcare as a human right. He talked about canceling student debt and making public universities free. He spoke on the $15 minimum wage, the Green New Deal, and more.
On Twitter, @andybillz wrote about the rally: “Such a beautiful night to get to hear @BernieSanders speak in Denver. He had the 10,000+ crowd quietly listening to his powerful words at several points between thunderous applause. This city and this state are ready to go all-in for #Bernie2020.”
The venue was packed.
The number of people in attendance reminded people of the numbers that Sanders was seeing during his rallies in 2016.
Before he got on stage, the band led the crowd in a Happy Birthday song to Sanders. He turned 78 yesterday.
Many Who Attended the Rally Shared Their Experiences Online
Many people who attended the rally shared photos and their experiences online.
This video gives you a good idea of the crowd size.
Here’s another photo.
On Reddit, u/wazitooya wrote: “It was so powerful to stand in that crowd and cheer with everyone!”
Here’s a photo shared by u/mufasaspirit on Reddit.
And u/RobtheThrone commented on the thread: “I was there on the front row. Got to shake his hand, tell him he’s my hero, and thank him. He did that humble Bernie nod at me and made my day.”
Here’s another photo on Reddit, shared by u/mlody11.
And a photo from u/RaidJTC is next.
It seems that the enthusiasm from 2016 is still very much alive.
And it’s not going away any time soon, if you ask his supporters.
As he left, Sanders waved goodbye to the crowd.
The elections are closing than you might think. Colorado’s primary is on March 3, 2020. Sanders won the primary in 2016 against Hillary Clinton.