10,000 Flock to Bernie Sanders’ Denver Rally the Day After His Birthday

Bernie Sanders just celebrated his birthday yesterday, turning 78. And today more than 10,000 people joined Bernie Sanders for a rally in Denver – his first rally in Colorado for his 2020 Presidential campaign. Read on to learn more about the rally and see crowd photos.

The last time Sanders was in Colorado, he was stumping for Gov. Jared Polis and Rep. Joe Neguse about 11 months ago, Denver Post reported. Now he returned for his own campaign.

The Official Count for the Denver Rally Was 10,253

The rally was held in downtown Denver on Monday night, September 9, 2019 at the Civic Center Park on 14th Avenue. The event started at 6 p.m.

According to Ari Rabin-Havt, Sanders’ deputy campaign manager, about 10,000 people attended tonight’s rally.

So nice to join @BernieSanders and more than 10,000 of our closest friends in Denver tonight. pic.twitter.com/pD2KbFFvlt — Ari Rabin-Havt (@AriRabinHavt) September 10, 2019

But the official count was 10,253, CBS News reported.

The official crowd count in Denver is 10,253 pic.twitter.com/FUvlNeHx2L — Cara Korte (@CaraKorte) September 10, 2019

In fact, so many people were there that Ryan Haarer of 9 News in Denver said he’d rather “eat sand for dinner” than try to count all the people.

Someone just asked if I’ve done a head count. I’d rather eat sand for dinner. @BernieSanders #copolitics pic.twitter.com/hC3DTRuMgF — Ryan Haarer (@RyanHaarer) September 10, 2019

Of course, Sanders reminded the crowd during his speech that they are seeking a government to help everyone, not just the one percent. He said, “I am here to ask you to help me transform this country and create an economy and government that works for all of us, not just the one percent.”

He spoke about Medicare for All and healthcare as a human right. He talked about canceling student debt and making public universities free. He spoke on the $15 minimum wage, the Green New Deal, and more.

On Twitter, @andybillz wrote about the rally: “Such a beautiful night to get to hear @BernieSanders speak in Denver. He had the 10,000+ crowd quietly listening to his powerful words at several points between thunderous applause. This city and this state are ready to go all-in for #Bernie2020.”

Such a beautiful night to get to hear @BernieSanders speak in Denver. He had the 10,000+ crowd quietly listening to his powerful words at several points between thunderous applause. This city and this state are ready to go all-in for #Bernie2020 pic.twitter.com/01q2bJn8N3 — eh for now (@andybillz) September 10, 2019

The venue was packed.

I'm bad at guessing with crowds this size. There's a lot of people behind us too. #BernieSanders rally in #Denver. pic.twitter.com/gOJ3ueHYi3 — Mark Neitro (@CBS4Mark) September 10, 2019

The number of people in attendance reminded people of the numbers that Sanders was seeing during his rallies in 2016.

Before he got on stage, the band led the crowd in a Happy Birthday song to Sanders. He turned 78 yesterday.

The band just led this Denver crowd in singing Happy Birthday to Bernie Sanders, who turned 78 yesterday. Sanders will take the stage for a rally here in a few minutes. pic.twitter.com/5Uhrh1wjs0 — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) September 9, 2019

Many Who Attended the Rally Shared Their Experiences Online

Many people who attended the rally shared photos and their experiences online.

Big turnout for Bernie Sanders in downtown Denver tonight. #copolitics pic.twitter.com/nMdnqh7y3n — Jesse Aaron Paul ☀ (@JesseAPaul) September 10, 2019

This video gives you a good idea of the crowd size.

Yuge crowd for @BernieSanders in Denver waiting to hear him speak. pic.twitter.com/IbWnJ0I7aW — Jeremy au Barca (@ProgDownTicket) September 10, 2019

Here’s another photo.

@BernieSanders is giving Denver all the hope and inspiration right now! Feel. That. BERRRRRRRN! pic.twitter.com/ELxlnwtHA6 — Danielle Rhinehart (@_daniellesalot) September 10, 2019

On Reddit, u/wazitooya wrote: “It was so powerful to stand in that crowd and cheer with everyone!”

Here’s a photo shared by u/mufasaspirit on Reddit.

And u/RobtheThrone commented on the thread: “I was there on the front row. Got to shake his hand, tell him he’s my hero, and thank him. He did that humble Bernie nod at me and made my day.”

Here’s another photo on Reddit, shared by u/mlody11.

And a photo from u/RaidJTC is next.

It seems that the enthusiasm from 2016 is still very much alive.

Campaigns end, revolutions endure. Stoked to be at the Bernie rally in Denver. “Our agenda is about saying anyone in america who works 40 hours a week wont experience poverty.” – @SenSanders pic.twitter.com/1k2mlINYql — Nate Faflick 🌹 (@N8faflick) September 10, 2019

And it’s not going away any time soon, if you ask his supporters.

Americas 46th President Bernie Sanders Gigantic Rally in Denver Colorado Tonight ❤ pic.twitter.com/GL8LvFMRHB — kyle jones (@KyleLovesBernie) September 10, 2019

As he left, Sanders waved goodbye to the crowd.

The elections are closing than you might think. Colorado’s primary is on March 3, 2020. Sanders won the primary in 2016 against Hillary Clinton.