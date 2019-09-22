Brock Turner Now: Where Is Turner in 2019?

Brock Turner is a registered sex offender under Megan’s Law in Ohio, while the woman he assaulted, Chanel Miller, is reclaiming her identity with a book, “Know My Name.”

Brock Turner is now 24 years old and lives in Bellbrook, Ohio, according to his Megan’s Law registration. Bellbrook is a suburb of Dayton, Ohio. He was sentenced to serve only six months in jail, and served only half of that sentence when he was released for good behavior, according to the Los Angeles Times.

He was also sentenced to serve three years on probation, according to court documents filed in his case. His probation will expire at the end of this year.

Nonetheless, Turner is required to register as a sex offender for life. He is a Tier III sex offender, which means he must update his address and other information every 90 days for the rest of his life, according to Ohio’s crime code. He is registered under Megan’s Law in Ohio.

Here’s what you need to know:

Brock Turner Is Living With His Parents in Ohio & Working in a Factory After Losing Appeal, Brock Turner Must Register as a Sex Offender for Life https://t.co/cMRP6OEZXZ — Matthew Milo (@CaptZanzibar) September 22, 2019

Brock Turner is living with his parents and working at a factory for $12 an hour, the Daily Mail reported in June. A work address listed on his Megan’s Law registration matches the address for Tark, Inc., the company at which the news outlet said Turner works. Tark Inc. designs, refurbishes and manufactures cooling packages, according to its website.

“He worked in shipping and receiving and he’s now in quality control. He’s been with us for just over two years,” the Daily Mail reported, quoting an anonymous source. “He’s really quiet and polite. He doesn’t say much and he’s not really chatty with anyone. He just keeps his head down and does his job, no problems.”

Brock Turner has two work addresses listed under his sex offender registration. One of those is in Germantown, Ohio, and the other is in Dayton, Ohio. He lives in Bellbrook, Ohio, which is about 15 miles from Dayton.

The Dayton Daily News reported in 2016 that the Germantown address was for Yankee Trace, a landscaping company.

“He’s a landscaper, and they get work all over,” Sgt. Julie Stephens told the newspaper.

While both the landscaping company address and the factory address are listed on his registration, it is not clear whether he was still working for the landscaping company.

Brock Turner Is Required to Register as a Sex Offender for Life

Brock Turner is registered as a sex offender under Megan’s Law. He is required to register as a sex offender for life, according to court documents filed in his case. Now 24 years old, he is living in Bellbrook, Ohio, according to his sex offender registration. He is registered under Ohio’s sex offender database.

Bellbrook is a city in Greene County, Ohio. It is about 15 miles from Dayton, Ohio.

Turner is listed as a Tier III sex offender, which is the most severe sex offender designation. He is required to register for life, and must verify his address every 90 days, according to Ohio’s crime code.

In his most recent Megan’s law picture, he has changed his hairstyle since his mugshot was taken during his arrest in 2015. He has the same, wavy blonde hair, but it is now shaved at the sides. He is looking down and to the left in his photo, and appears to be slouching. He is wearing a V-neck shirt.

The registration also lists two work addresses. One is in Germantown, Ohio and the other is in Dayton, Ohio. He drives a red 2008 Mitsubishi.

Brock Turner Was Released from Prison After Just 90 Days for Sexually Assaulting an Unconscious Woman

Brock Turner served only 90 days in jail after he was convicted on three felony charges: assault with intent to commit rape of an intoxicated/unconscious person, penetration of an intoxicated person and penetration of an unconscious person, according to court documents filed in his case.

The prosecuting attorney, District Attorney Jeffrey Rosen, recommended Turner be sentenced to six years in prison while Turner’s attorney, Michael W. Armstrong, and the probation department recommended he be sentenced to a “moderate term” of four months in county jail and three to five years on probation, according to court documents.

Rosen rejected the defense’s recommendation in a memorandum, noting facts of the case including an apparent lack of remorse and public safety.

“…he has not demonstrated genuine remorse or accountability for his actions,” Rosen wrote in a sentencing memorandum.

Rosen further wrote, “The seriousness of this case is apparent in the facts that were presented at trial. It is abundantly clear that on the night in question, the Defendant was on the prowl and attempted to ‘hook up’ with women who were strangers to him, and who were clearly not interested in his sexual advances. Additionally, this assault occurred one week after he was similarly aggressive with another female, at a different fraternity party, at the same location. The female came forward and described the Defendant as making her uncomfortable.”

Nonetheless, then-California Judge Aaron Persky sentenced Turner to six months in jail and three years probation. He served only 90 days of his sentence as an award for good behavior while incarcerated, according to the Los Angeles Times. He is required to register as a sex offender for life.

READ NEXT: Chanel Miller ‘Know My Name’: Emily Doe Reclaims Identity With Book

