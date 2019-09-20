Bryce Canyon Bus Crash: 4 Dead, Several Injured

Bryce Canyon is the scene of a horrific tour bus that has killed four people and injured several more on September 20.

The Utah Highway Patrol tweeted that the crash occurred at around 12 p.m. local time. The crash occurred along State Route 12. SR-12 runs from Torrey, along the mountains, to the end of Bryce Canyon National Park.

New pictures of the bus crash near Bryce Canyon. 4 dead, dozens injured. @KUTV2News has a crew on the way. pic.twitter.com/JhkFCe9BxK — Kylene Glover (@KyleneAGlover) September 20, 2019

The UHP says that multiple air ambulances are en route to the scene. As a result of the incident, SR-12 is closed and people are asked to avoid the area.

KJZZ reports that the bus hit a guardrail and rolled over. The exact number of those injured is unclear but is “significant,” according to Utah Highway Patrol Cpl. Chris Bishop.

Bryce Canyon is located in the southern part of Utah, close to the border with Nevada, around 250 miles south of Salt Lake City. The park is not a single canyon but is many canyons which create natural amphitheaters. The park offers numerous hiking trails and campgrounds.

More to follow…

