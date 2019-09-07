Cudahy Church Fire: Los Angeles Arson & Bomb Investigators On Scene

A Cudahy Church fire is being investigated as an arson by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, according to LASD officials.

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement Bureau was on the scene Saturday afternoon. Bomb technicians and a K-9 trained in detecting accelerants was were deployed as a part of the investigation.

“#LASD SEB Tactical Bomb Techs on scene at an arson fire at a church in the city of Cudahy. An LASD SEB accelerant detection canine has been deployed,” the Special Enforcement Bureau of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department wrote in a tweet.

#LASD SEB Tactical Bomb Techs on scene at an arson fire at a church in the city of Cudahy. An LASD SEB accelerant detection canine has been deployed. pic.twitter.com/NguEko1b6v — SEB (@SEBLASD) September 7, 2019

Details on the fire were not immediately available.