Donald Perea Named as Jeannie Moore Suspect

Donald Perea – who died in 2012 – was named as the suspect in the 1981 cold case of hitchhiker Jeannie Marie Moore, who was only 18-years-old when she was murdered, authorities revealed in a press conference.

According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Jeannie Moore left her home on August 25, 1981 to work at the Tenneco gas station at 13th and Wadsworth. Five days later, on August 30, 1981, her body “was found by picnickers in Genesee Park south of I-70.”

“Based on the statistics and the DNA, this is the guy,” investigator Mitch Morrissey said of Donald Perea, who was identified using the same genealogical DNA process that was used to nab the man accused of being the Golden State Killer. The revolutionary crime-fighting technique has solved cold cases all over the United States.

Here’s how the process works. Police submit crime scene DNA of an unidentified suspect to open-source genealogical websites. Then, if they come up with a partial match to a family member – even a distant family member – they are able to map out the suspect’s family tree. Working backwards, they then use traditional shoe-leather detective work to pinpoint the likely suspects in the tree. Finally, they obtain the suspect’s DNA and match it to the DNA left at the crime scene.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jeannie Marie Moore Died From ‘Blows to the Head’

The cause of death was bludgeoning, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, which wrote that an autopsy showed “death was caused by blows to the head.”

“Jeannie Moore was wearing blue jeans and a peach colored sweater, carrying a brown leather purse with a mushroom design and a blue bandana for a strap. Anyone with information regarding this case, is asked to please contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office,” CBI wrote.

The one major clue over the years was a red car that Jeannie was seen getting in. It had pulled over to the gas station to pick her up, and she had trouble getting the passenger door to open so the driver “leaned over and opened the door from within,” according to the Denver Post, which described that vehicle as “a 1969 or 1970 Ford LTD or Galaxy, possibly with a black vinyl top.”